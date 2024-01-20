3 Zodiac Signs Find The Most Luck In Love On January 21, 2024

For the most part, this day, January 21, 2024, is not going to be that far from the ordinary, nor will it be particularly memorable, and in a way, for those of us who have recently been through a lot of drama with our romantic partners ... that's what we call 'a good thing.' It's nice to have bland days now and then. In fact, we need them.

During the Waxing Moon in Gemini, we'll feel pretty much at home with our partners, and for three zodiac signs, we may even find that our communications are not only smooth but effective.

Gemini rules over communication, and with this Waxing Moon, we'll find that we have nothing to gripe over. Yes, it's that kind of day; we aren't looking to 'beat' the other person. We are happy to share ideas and suggestions alike.

For the three zodiac signs who are prone to working well with this kind of calming energy, we will see that the 'dramatic' life may not be for us and that we only take time out to quarrel with our partners because we feel we owe some drama to the relationship.

During Waxing Moon in Gemini, we see things very calmly, and we crave not the escape that comes from high-tempered reactions; we are OK with the mundane. In fact, on this day, we prefer it.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on January 21, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've sold yourself the idea that you need to have a nonstop, exciting life, especially when it comes to your romantic world. Yet this day brings you something akin to the opposite of exciting, and what do you know? You like it. You wanted to think that if you got into a good, strong relationship, it would be endless nights of sweet love and incredible days of togetherness and fun, and then you come down to Earth on January 21, 2024, and it feels good.

While the Waxing Moon in Gemini has you and your partner doing virtually nothing, you'll see that there's something very special about doing nothing, especially in contrast to all that you had expected 'regular' life to be when in a relationship. You knew that it might not be miraculous, day after day, but you had it in your mind that you never wanted it to be ordinary and now that the Waxing Moon in Gemini brings you the ordinary, you really, really like it.

OK, so this opens up a whole new outlook for you, Taurus, and even though you knew you were 'kind of' kidding yourself with those lofty expectations, you didn't realize how sweet and tender the moments of doing absolutely nothing could be. This opens the gates for more sweet moments of nothingness for you and your partner and allows you to put less pressure on yourself, as well.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Getting along with your romantic partner is something that most people just think would happen naturally. Still, you are not always that easygoing a person, even though your zodiac sign suggests that you are a homebody who loves the comforts of security and safety. This also suggests that if you aren't feeling safe, that you could and might be a royal pain until you find yourself on steady ground.

This day, January 21, 2024, has you feeling very safe and very secure, as this day comes with the Waxing Moon in Gemini, which delivers such a feeling of contentment in love that you won't be able to find anything wrong with ... anything. Your partner seems to be doing everything right, and you seem to not really have a care in the world during this time. It's all working out, and for the first time in a while, you're not going to topple the boat trying to find something 'wrong.'

During the Waxing Moon in Gemini, you may even find that quiet is the best route to take and that there's no real need for words on this day, January 21, 2024. What a pleasant change of pace, and it's one that you and your partner might try adopting again in the near future. Once you both realize that you don't need so much of what you usually insist upon, you'll come to know that happiness is available to you on a regular basis, and very easily, at that.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You know that you are responsible for causing much of the drama that has kept your romantic relationship alive, or rather, alive with fury, for the last few months and you've come to rely on the idea that if there's no drama, then there's nothing worth getting excited about. Then, January 21, 2024, rolls around, and you don't have it in you to bring the theatre experience home; all there is is peace. What to do, what to do?

During the Waxing Moon in Gemini, you'll see that drama is no longer necessary and that you were kidding yourself by thinking that in order to maintain a high level of romance, you had to be the one to include unending conflicts, just so the both of you could get around them ... like a game. Why? Did you think that your love could not last if it weren't tested on a daily basis? You bought into your theatrics, and now, there's no need for more.

At first, the effects of the Waxing Moon in Gemini might make you feel uncomfortable as if you need to come up with 'something,' and then you stand still and notice that nothing more is required. January 21, 2024, lets you see that you are perfect just as you are and that doing nothing and having no drama is just fine. Your relationship has aced the test, and there are no more uncomfortable silences; this is a blissful realization for you, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.