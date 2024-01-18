Because this day, January 19, 2024, comes with such an extraordinary transit (Mercury trine Jupiter), we will find that a few of us can't hold in our love anymore. We are here to share the wealth of what is going on inside us. We feel great love for the person we have chosen to be our life partner, and on this day, we will find that we are unstoppable when it comes to expressing that love.

Perhaps we are merely coming to terms with the idea that what we have is worth sticking around for, and this idea will hit three zodiac signs harder than it does others. This is the kind of day when we snap out of our reverie and we come face to face with a truth that we knew existed but hadn't been ready to accept fully, and that is: we love the person we are with. No ifs, ands or buts.

Because Mercury trine Jupiter brings out the philosopher in us all, we may spend some time during this day, January 19, 2024, wondering about the greater scheme of things, and we may even find ourselves thinking about karma and love connections. This is the kind of day when we go out of our way to be kind and adoring to the person we love because we feel this person is 'meant to be' in our lives.

3 zodiac signs who are unstoppable in love during Mercury trine Jupiter on January 19, 2024

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's not so much that you're in a hurry, though the ordinary person might wonder why you are speeding along at such a rapid clip when it comes to getting things done. What's really going on is that you feel renewed and charged up and this applies to how you feel about your romantic life and what you're about to do to it. It's January 19, 2024 and you have the benefit of the transit Mercury trine Jupiter on your side. The rest is ... cake.

You are unstoppable on this day, and you recognize that you move at a different pace than others, so if they must eat your dust, then see you later, alligator. You are all about getting it done, and if that means having that meaningful heart-to-heart with your lover, then they need to sit down and get an earful. They certainly will benefit from your thoughts, and you may even want to let them speak, too, Aries, as they will definitely want to chime in.

What you have to say cannot wait, however, and you've been waxing philosophical about this for a long time. Now that your thoughts have gelled in your mind, you know that all you can offer this partner of yours, at this point, is the best you have to give. During the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter on January 19, 2024, you and your romantic partner will cross into new and unmarked territory, and it's all good.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you have is something that you never knew meant that much to you, and that has all to do with your love life and the amazing person you are with. On January 19, 2024, you will suddenly see this person, as if for the first time ... even though the first time you actually did see them so long ago was still pretty impressive.

Time has painted a real picture of them for you now, and during the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter, you will see how gorgeous they really are, inside and out. This is just what you needed, and even though you did create this situation through wishes and dreams, you can hardly believe it when it comes to fruition, as it will on this day, January 19, 2024. The person you have loved has now become the person you are actively 'in love' with, and that feels like a step up, and a step up is what you have prayed for. You are great at manifesting beautiful destinies for yourself, and this is day one of that manifestation.

The person you love is about to blow your mind, as you were not sure they had it in them to do such a thing, especially as the relationship is not new. Surprises are heading your way, and much to your delight, Leo. During Mercury trine Jupiter, it's easy to go with the flow and get into the positive vibe that is all around, and it's even easier to do with the person you love and adore. Enjoy the day, Leo!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you didn't realize you needed is exactly what you'll be getting on this day, January 19, 2024. This refers to deep conversation and a truly understanding of what you and your romantic partner mean to each other. Perhaps all couples need this now and then. During Mercury trine Jupiter, you'll be able to look into each other's eyes and see the beautiful truth that will reveal itself with each bat of an eyelash.

You felt yourself growing colder towards your partner, not realizing that all you needed was to touch base and feel that connection once again. It feels like ages since your last profoundly deep conversation, and you used to get into these things all the time, so much so that, on some level, you believe the entire romance was based on this kind of communication.

Well, Scorpio, it's all about ebb and flow and if you stick with it, you'll see that everything goes around and comes around. During Mercury trine Jupiter, your relationship will return to you, even though it's really never left. What you'll notice is that now you can approach the philosophical questions with maturity; you've had a chance to really think things through. The joy you used to receive in knowing that your romantic partner always took the time to hear you out has returned.

January 19, 2024, lets you know that your relationship is just as strong as it ever was. Great conversation resume and all is well in your world, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.