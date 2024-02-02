3 Zodiac Signs Have Very Special Monthly Horoscopes For February 2024

Courage and conundrums are in store for us in February 2024. Under this eclectic influence, three zodiac signs — Scorpio, Aquarius, and Cancer — will have the best horoscopes! First, here are the messages of the month for everyone.

With Mercury entering Aquarius on February 5 and then progressing quickly to Pisces on February 23, be prepared for some cosmic confusion and a golden window of opportunity.

On the one hand, people will be hyped early in the month to be part of the change to make our planet a beautiful place, but by the time the second half of the month rolls around, they may not feel quite up to that task anymore.

This will create a unique window for those who wish to stand out from the crowd and seize their destiny. Ground yourself and weather these conundrums. If you can, you will find yourself leading the charge and sculpting the future.

Pluto is currently in Aquarius, too. So that gives us the incentive to get it right the first time around since Pluto does not like to play around.

Of course, the New Moon in Aquarius on February 9 and the Full Moon in Virgo on February 24 are perfect for setting new intentions and doubling down on marathon projects. So don't be timid. Now's the time to show the world what you are made of.

If you feel called to, this month's energy is also great for creative projects of all kinds — the more unconventional, the better! Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the most special monthly horoscopes for February.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes this month and what makes February 2024 so special for each of them:

1. Scorpio, big changes are in store for you this month.

Plus, karma is on your side. The universe will now reward those of you who were extremely generous to others in the past year without seeking any compensation. With Venus in Capricorn leading this charge, don't be surprised if this blessing comes to you through your career.

Lilith in Virgo inconjunct Sun in Aquarius are your benefactors in the middle of the month. As long as you stay true to your vision and refuse to be influenced by the so-called "movers and shakers" around you, you will be fine. Your originality will speak for itself when the hype dies down, and the truth reveals itself.

Pluto in Aquarius last week may give you a glimpse of what's in store for some of the people who have been a thorn in your side. Don't express too much glee. It may distract you from your path.

2. Aquarius, this is your month.

So prepare to have every good thing brought to you on a silver platter by the cosmos. You deserve this treat! It's mainly because you continue to remain skeptical of that which glamorizes the less aware. Pluto in Aquarius will soon make it obvious, and then you will be lauded as being ahead of the curve.

Of course, a New Moon in Aquarius on February 9 will also bless you. So, make sure to do a manifestation ritual on that day. It's your new Moon, after all! Plus, by the time the Moon moves to Gemini in the middle of the month, you will see signs of your wishes coming true.

Mars conjunct Venus in Aquarius are your astrological benefactors in the last week of the month. They will impact your love life more specifically. So expect an influx of positive interest, new romantic partners, and a lot of spontaneous fun!

3. Cancer, you are at the tail end of a transition period.

By the time February settles in properly, you will officially enter a new chapter of your life with Mars and Mercury in Capricorn acting as your benefactors in this new phase. So hold your head high and double down on your vision. Now's not the time to be wishy-washy or second-guess yourself. Now's the time to move forward with the plans you already have in place.

Neptune in Pisces and the Sun in Aquarius will make the middle of the month charming. Whether it's a new date, a TV series featuring your favorite celebrity, or words of surprising wisdom from a grandparent, expect the unexpected and anticipate the anticipated during this time.

Mars conjunct Venus in Aquarius and Pluto in Aquarius will help you wrap up the month on a positive note by making sure no one can obstruct your way or play dirty behind the scenes. Karma is on your side. You must trust the signs, synchronicities and cosmic nudges that move you away from harm and place you firmly on the golden path.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.