5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Have The Luckiest Love Horoscopes Starting January 22

To find true love, one must step out of one's comfort zone. Five Chinese zodiac signs — Ox, Pig, Snake, Rabbit and Goat — will be luckiest in love this week, between January 22 - 28, 2024, if they lean into this wisdom. Before we get to their love horoscopes, here's the I Ching hexagram of love this week: Thunder over Mountain (#62).

This hexagram reminds us that small victories are a truer litmus test for the future of your romantic relationship than engaging in a "conflict of the century" and then solving the problem after years and years of miscommunication and silent heartbreak. After all, they may hype up the latter in books, movies and TV because of the rollercoaster of emotions involved and the ultimate "relief" in the climax, but things rarely turn out so in real life. That's where your luck in love lies.

So don't be worried if your relationship is "boring" and involves quick resolutions and good communication. Makeup intimacy is seriously overrated because ain't nobody has time for catfights and crockery breaking around here. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of January 22 - 28.

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love January 22 - 28, 2024:

1. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love this week is tied to your career in some way. Either you will meet someone this week who will eventually introduce you to your next partner, or you will meet them directly through some channel. Dress well and put your best foot forward. It will all count for something in the end.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week depends on you and your partner sitting together and having an honest conversation about your fears for the future. It may sound counterintuitive, but this activity will strengthen your relationship and show each of you where you'd stand with the other if the going got tough all of a sudden.

2. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, don't chase after anyone this week romantically. Not even the one you have a huge crush on. Your luck in love depends on this. Be receptive instead, and allow the cosmic forces to bring the right person to you. All you have to do is take care of yourself and allow the light within to shine freely outside.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is extra sweet. It's almost bringing to mind The Powerpuff Girls' theme song with sugar and everything nice! So let your creative side take over and let this week be "love week" for you and your partner. After all, why wait for Valentine's Week? Luck will surprise you while you are at it and will turn out to be the perfect cherry on top of all your experiences.

3. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, if you are single, your luck in love this week depends on you going into introvert mode and not socializing just for the heck of it. This can sound counterintuitive but don't actively seek love now. You will find it only once you make time for yourself and strengthen yourself from within.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love depends on you listening more carefully to what your partner has to say. Don't just listen to speak. Listen to understand. You may not figure them out completely even when you listen carefully — after all, not everyone is an expert communicator — but it will definitely help you understand where the gaps are between the two of you and your worldviews.

4. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, if you are single, your luck in love this week is strong. You may even wake up one day and realize you practically glowed up overnight. So focus on self-care, dress to the nines and go about your life merrily. Luck will bring the right people to you without any effort on your part.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is a bit weird this week. It won't make your relationship shine bright like a diamond. It will show you if you and your partner are truly compatible with each other. After all, the unluckiest thing in life is to be stuck with the wrong person, and the luckiest thing is to realize you have found the right one.

5. Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, if you are single, spend this week on activities that help you find closure from your exes and catharsis from your romantic history. Your luck in love depends on this. Once you successfully unburden yourself and start feeling light again, you won't be the obstacle on your path anymore. That will enable fate to lead you to the one for you finally.

If you are in a relationship, spend time with your partner this week almost exclusively. Don't bring your friends and family into the picture. Let it just be the two of you cozied up away from the world. Luck will sprinkle some much-needed sweetness over you and your relationship if you can do this.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.