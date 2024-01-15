Horoscope For January 16, 2024 Bring Up Complex Emotions

So many things to work through on days like this. With Moon square Mars we find out challenges don't have to end on a bad note. Here's what's in store for January 16, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ignite your inner fire, Aries. The year is still young and there's nothing to stop you from building the life you've always dreamed of having. With the Moon in your sign, sort through your emotions. You can figure out what you want deep in your heart. Be aware that choosing to live out your dreams won't be easy. Mars, your ruling planet is square the Moon today. Use challenges to identify what stops you from persisting, and set up a type of accountability system to help you push through during tough days.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today can feel a little bit hectic so you'll want to remain grounded to avoid unnecessary overwhelm during Moon square Mars. The Moon can promote impulsive feelings when it's in the sign of Aries. To counteract this energy, stay in charge of your reactions, even if your feelings are strong and compelling. Use the pause before speaking and consider the consequences of your actions before doing anything you will regret later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Express yourself, Gemini, This day was made for speaking your mind and letting your feelings flow. The Moon square Mars transit will have you wanting to open up in a way you don't ordinarily do. You may find it helpful to write your feelings down in a journal being sharing them with a friend first. While it can seem natural to use a friend as a sounding board, it may be more helpful to process your ideas through writing to get any anger or frustration out first.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can be such a wonderful nurturer when you want to be, Cancer. So when you feel like someone needs a shoulder to lean on, take initiative and let them know you're there to listen Offer a helping hand. Be patient during this process. Opening up and expressing oneself doesn't always come easily. Making yourself approachable can be one way to encourage the process.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You shine wherever you go, Leo. The Moon square Mars transit pushes you toward the forefront of other people's minds where they learn new things about you and your life. You can demonstrate to higher ups that you're an asset, and a person that they want to keep on the team. You help to inspire your coworkers and elevate the standards all around.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Try not to overanalyze things too much during the Moon square Mars transit. Some situations may be the way they are because the timing isn't right. You can try to think of all the various angles that would improve the situation and not find one. This day may bring a deeper understanding of what it means to show acceptance, and to reduce your frustration levels down to a controllable level.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When it comes to balance, few people understand it as well as you do. During the Moon square Mars, you may feel pushed to an extreme in a relationship and this may require you to react by setting a strong boundary. One thing to consider is how to put yourself first in all situations. Learning to say 'no' when it's appropriate is a great way to start.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Change is coming, Scorpio. Can you feel it? You can feel the winds of change moving when the Moon squares your ruling planet, Mars. You will feel driven and motivated to do what you set your mind to do. You may find it hard to concede in being obedient to a man or to anyone. This day may bring out your more rebellious side to see how it goes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Explore your career options. During the Moon square Mars transit, you may start thinking about the next chapter of your life. Does this include a carer change of sorts, or perhaps a type of promotion. You may find it easy to connect with people who have done what you've wanted to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can be super ambitious when you want to be. The Moon square Mars transit can tap into your determined personality. You take no prisoners and wish no one to be ill will. You're just trying to know what you already understand.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Try something new, Aquarius. You have an excellent opportunity to explore new and fresh ideas. You can make something incredible happen during the Moon Square Mars transit. Today is perfect for paving a path on your own and striving toward endeavors that promise you more autonomy and less joint decision-making.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Dreams can come true, and even if this one you want to don't, you can say you gave it the old college try. They may learn to embrace the process of what a dream may become. You never really know, Pisces. What you feel impulsive or impatient about today can become your driving force to win tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.