We win some and we lose some and depending on how we perceive the events of this week, January 22 - 28, 2024, we may end up feeling as though it's been a rough run, indeed. There's much going on here, astrologically, and some of it is going to affect three zodiac signs in a rather harsh and perhaps unjust way.

While there's nothing here to suggest that we can't get past the obstacles that occur during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, we will have to deal with uprooting and change. There are things that many of us don't want to look at, which will be brought up, nice and clear, right in front of our faces.

We've got a few huge transits heading our way, starting with a Full Leo Moon and followed by a few Uranus transits that are sure to upset the order of things, including Uranus going direct after its retrograde period, which might feel like we're all being jolted out of a dream. That could work out well for many, and it might also be a little too much of a jolt for some.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Get Past Their Obstacles The Week Of January 22

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What creates an uncomfortable environment for you this week, January 22 - 28, 2024, is the idea that you aren't expecting the kind of change that is required of you, and in a way, you resent being asked to do things that you haven't anticipated. You had it in your mind that all was well, and that's exactly as you like it. You enjoy your life best when no one interferes with some 'great new idea' that you have to agree to for some reason.

This could be work-related but there's a very good chance that with all the Venus energy surrounding you this week, it will be about some kind of upset in your romantic relationship. Keeping in mind that the Full Moon in Leo is probably going to send couples all over the world into private little ego wars, you may end up taking your little war too personally. Understand that this will be behind you and that it's best to let it all roll off your back like water.

You've got some hefty Pluto energy coming up on 25, and it's going to have you declaring your space as if your partner is someone overstepping their boundaries. You feel territorial and possessive of that which is yours during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, and you may end up showing your partner a selfish side to yourself, one that you generally don't like to show.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

An argument with a friend has you looking at yourself in the mirror only to see that they are right about something they've said. This friend has tried to be polite about the topic they bring up, and they might even ask you to continue to be friends with them, even though they feel a certain way about you, but you will be prideful, and you will reject them. Having a Full Moon in Leo adds to that sense of pride; you don't want to hear it.

You know that your friend has always been there for you, but because of that, you know also that they have insight that you perhaps no longer have. They anger you, and because of transits like Moon opposite Pluto, you cannot face what they have to say, and instead of thinking about it, you will shut them out of your life, as you feel that if they can't support you and your dreams, then they need to go.

You don't want to look at how you might be being selfish or how the friendship suddenly revolves completely around you and your life. It seems that what makes this week rough for you, Aquarius, is that you've come to realize that this friend is someone you only wanted around so long as they agree with you and support your fantasy. As soon as they suggest that there may be more than your fantasy, you reject them and have nothing to do with them. This reflects on you and has you feeling lonely.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Similarly to Aquarius, you and a friend will part ways, and while it's not promised that this rift will last, you won't feel good about how it leaves off. During the week of January 22 - 28, 2024, you and a friend will disagree on something and that something has to do with you changing in order to adapt. They feel one way on the matter and you almost violently disagree with them, so much so that you take to using harsh language.

Because you've always had such a strong bond with this person, you may feel as though perhaps you've gone too far ... and you'd be right. During the Full Moon in Leo, you won't be able to take back what you've said because that would make you seem weak, and so you stubbornly stick to your ways and leave your friend feeling insulted and denied any kind of warmth.

There's a lot of Mercury energy backing you up during the week of January 22 - 28, 2024. Unfortunately, you're going to deliver a couple of really harsh blows to this friend, who your nerves will dumbfound. How could you be so cruel, they will think. They will also know you are going through a hard time and they will wait for you to come back to your senses. Know this, Pisces: your friend is waiting for you to apologize, and it would be well worth your while to do so.

