These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Are Lucky In Love All Month

February brings love in ways that many of us aren't even expecting. Because we've got such an influx of Venus transits, it would be hard to limit our reading to only three zodiac signs.

Still, we could say that of all the zodiac signs, these three will definitely rise above to experience the height of love, romance and healing energy.

With Venus trine Lilith right at the top of the month, we are automatically looking at compatibility taken to new levels.

Only a few days later, on February 7, we will be privileged to experience Venus square Node, which will erase any doubts we have about our romantic partners.

On the same day, Venus trines Uranus, which allows us to really 'go for it' when it comes to being ourselves around the person we love. All lingering concepts of negativity will vanish during this time.

On February 13th, Venus will harmonize with Neptune, which will lock us in place with our partners regarding how we think, what we value, and what mutual dreams we wish to pursue together.

We've got a Full Moon in Pisces to cap it all off, which taps into our need to be vulnerable and express ourselves honestly without fear of rejection. With Mercury and Jupiter resolving the month of February, these three zodiac signs will know that they are lucky, blessed beyond words, and ready for the world.

Zodiac signs luckiest in love in February 2024:

1. Taurus

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 3, 7, 8, 13, 16

Keep your schedule open for Venus trine Lilith, Venus square Node trine Uranus, Sun and the Nodes, Venus and Neptune, and Venus in Aquarius. These are the dates and transits that you will see your love life flourish and grow. Stay open and vulnerable, and do not doubt a good thing when you see it manifest right before your eyes.

You may find that during February 2024, you are really in tune with the people around you and that your empathic skills are at an all-time high. This could be too much at times, but you'll be able to use this kind of empathy as a barometer that lets you pick up on the seriously good vibes that you get from your romantic partner. It's a month of appreciation; you really get what they want to be given, and it's oh-so good.

There's a lot of Venus energy supporting your desire to express yourself romantically. February brings you right back into that good place where whatever issues you previously had with your partner are now finally worked out.

It took some time to get here, but February allows you to feel like the rest of the year shows hope and promise. You feel good during February because you are not the kind of person who allows themselves to plummet in despair. Steer clear of the negative and honor the positive. Shine on, Taurus.

2. Gemini

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 3, 5, 10, 29

It's a big month for you in terms of loving energy, and you'll see that you feel a little more kindness than usual. Look to the transits found on these dates for encouragement, inner strength, wild love and long-term guarantees of love and romance. Luck comes to you during Mercury-Neptune, Venus trine Lilith, Mercury in Aquarius, Mercury square Jupiter, and Mercury-Jupiter.

You are not going back to the person you once were, and while we all do get second chances now and then, you're applying your second chance to how you perceive yourself. You want to be a better person, and you want to be able to show the person you love that you really are up to the task. You look at your partner with love and care, mainly because you realize that they've been dealing with YOU, and you haven't always been that much of a prize.

That is where you switch it up and start again. If being a prize is what you want, then you will win Olympic Gold in February because, Gemini, all you've really ever wanted was a chance to shine.

Whatever held you back is now forgiven and removed. You are more than ready to be the loving romantic partner you always believed yourself to be. You are now out of your way, and you are doing it all for the person you love — and they know it.

3. Virgo

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 3, 7, 9, 17, 22

You know that you like to do everything your way, so if making your love life into something spectacular happens according to your whims, then that's just the way it is. Expect interesting romantic events to occur during Venus trine Lilith, Venus square Node, the New Moon in Aquarius, Mercury square Uranus and Venus conjunct Mars.

Precious is the person who loves and takes care of you, as you can be a royal handful at times. What you know is that February is unlike any other month. You are so ready to change your routine that it might be hard to keep up with you once you get the momentum going.

You are strong and strong-willed, and now that you feel healthy and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, you will see that your partner is very supportive of your newly rediscovered confidence.

It's just that: confidence. You'll be doing a lot of healing this month, which means you'll create a fresh new palate for yourself to work from.

You want the color back in your life. You want to treat your mates like they are gods, and you want them to see you as a dazzling rainbow of beauty and light. While all this is top-of-the-line corniness, what is life worth if we cannot be corny now and then? You are one with the idea of happiness, and it really shows Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.