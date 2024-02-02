February 2024 Horoscopes Strengthens 3 Zodiac Signs

One thing we know is that February of 2024 is not joining us without its attempt at making our lives difficult. What we can look forward to this month is the healing that comes 'after' the upheaval.

We are definitely on the right track, but as we've all learned, nothing is easy on Planet Earth, and if we're to reap the rewards, then we must pay the price.

Three zodiac signs will pay the toll during February 2024, and while we might not feel as though any of it is 'fair' per se, we can truly confidently in knowing that whatever pain we endure is temporary and, oddly enough, 'good for us.'

We have to learn the hard way, it seems, and this month is chock full of transits that promise a reward if only we are strong enough to endure 'getting there.'

Considering all the Aquarius energy that we have to work with, we may find it hard to wrap our heads around certain concepts, and we may also find that we just can't get it together during transits like Mars and Neptune or Mercury square Uranus.

These three zodiac signs may do everything in the world to convince themselves that something is working when they know it's all wrong, wrong, wrong. We'll get through it!

February 2024 horoscopes strengthen three zodiac signs:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 5, 7, 9, 16, 22.

If you're to get through this month in one piece, then you will need as much brain fuel as possible, as you'll be doing a lot of thinking. To add to your positive energy, you may want to listen to what your heart tells you during transits such as Mercury conjunct Pluto, Venus square Node, the New Moon in Aquarius, Mercury and Node and Venus conjunct Mars.

You know that you are personally dealing with a lot of 'stuff,' including extremely sensitive inner issues and business — and career-related troubles.

While you don't like seeing any of it as 'trouble,' you are aware that you've taken on more than you can handle, and it is during February 2024 that you might want to check in with what you can handle and what is realistically not doable.

In one of your many attempts to be superhuman, you will take on the roles of teacher and student. Because you've placed way too much pressure on yourself to succeed at both, you'll end up with frustrated feelings that leave you wanting to walk out on everything.

You have way too much on your plate during February 2024, and you will have to reevaluate what is possible and what simply needs rescheduling.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 8, 14, 28, 29.

You are absolutely going to do your best to make things go smoothly, but when times are rough for you, you can take comfort in knowing that certain transits are there for you to draw strength from.

Do not hesitate to withdraw into meditation if you need to, and know that these transits are here to back you up: Sun with the Node, Mars conjunct Pluto, Sun conjunct Mercury and Mercury and Jupiter.

While you may find that February 2024 brings you many interesting opportunities, you may also feel as though you are supposed to take everyone up on these risks, and this may have you wanting to back out before you even start.

You're going to see that you really do need some quality time to yourself to catch up on the healing that you've recently started as you've come to appreciate who you are. You want to get back to the work at hand.

You need to understand that you aren't offending anyone by telling them that you'd prefer solitude, but that's a tough call for a Leo, as you tend to want to please everybody all the time.

You are fortunate in so much as Mercury works its way into your karma this month by showing you that you can rely upon your way with words and trust yourself when you ask others to respect your need for privacy.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Dates and transits to keep in mind: February 3, 16, 19, 22, 24.

Love plays tricks on your mind during this month, and you'll want to pay close attention to what's 'really' going on during the dates mentioned.

The transits that accompany these dates are as such: Venus trine Lilith, Venus in Aquarius, Sun in Pisces, Venus conjunct Mars and the Full Moon in Pisces. You may feel a little raw during this time, but you will also find comfort in trusting your intuition.

You may find that during February of 2024, you think certain things are happening around you that are actually not happening at all. This includes your take on people's opinions of you.

You may find that if you don't get the approval for something that you truly stand behind, all it takes is for one card to be pulled out of your house of cards, and all goes tumbling down.

You have a fragile ego during February of 2024, but so much of that is up to you and how you choose to perceive the world around you. You may be in love with someone who is giving you mixed messages, and that totally throws you into a loop.

You want to communicate in clear, concise messages, and yet, your romantic partner is playing games, and this infuriates you and has you feeling doubtful and confused.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.