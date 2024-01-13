3 Zodiac Signs Exhibit Extreme Self Control On January 14, 2024

Whenever we give ourselves an out by saying, 'Well, it's just one of those days,' we can probably think that whatever is going on in the cosmic sky has something to do with the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, as this day, January 14, 2024, is definitely going to be 'one of those days' for three zodiac signs.

We are looking at how we shut down on people, meaning this day and its transit might bring us to the point where we just cannot bring ourselves to show emotion.

We restrict ourselves in many ways during Moon conjunct Saturn, and much of what the damage is in how we communicate, or rather, how badly we communicate with others on this day, January 14, 2023.

While we might recognize someone else's genuine neediness, that neediness will bother us to the point where we almost want to punish the person for daring to be needy. On any other day, we might want to rush to the aid of a friend or family member in need, but on this day, January 14, 2024, during Moon conjunct Saturn, we hold back. We may not have a good reason for it, but we do it just the same.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 14, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

For you, Cancer, this day is all about how much you can withhold from those you feel need you. During the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, you feel stingy emotionally. You feel as though. If you give even just a little bit, you'll be so depleted that you'll lose self- control of everything, and if you show vulnerability on this day, you'll be taken advantage of in serious ways. All of this is projection, as there is no threat here, yet you see it as no other way.

There is someone in your life who desperately wants to get through to you, and as timing would have it, their attempts will go nowhere as you are way too influenced by the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn to let them in. You don't see the point in putting yourself out there as you aren't sure what's in it for you, and that kind of selfish and surly behavior dominates your personality on this day, January 14, 2024.

Being that you may feel depressed and pessimistic, you won't want to admit that you could ever feel this way, so you'll focus your negativity and push it onto others as if they are the ones who are depressed or angry. You don't want to face yourself on this day, so you make it about everyone else. 'They are the ones with the problem, not me.' You take no responsibility for your actions on this day because, during Moon conjunct Saturn, you don't see that you are responsible in any way.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This day, January 14, 2024, presents you with a unique and specific kind of problem, and during Moon conjunct Saturn, you will see that it's related to family and, more than likely, to parents. Whether this is about your parents or yourself as a parent, the topic of the day will concern itself with this subject, and it will bring you angst and anger either way. During Moon conjunct Saturn, you may want to rebel against good advice simply because it was given to you by a parental figure.

You may even know that you're going against the grain, but you're doing it to rebel, to show that you cannot be controlled. You have difficulty accepting the truth, and so much of that truth is that nobody is repressing you. You're just holding on to an old program and using it as an excuse to do nothing with your life. In other words, if your parents scolded you a zillion years ago, you're still mad at them for it, and you're preventing your happiness from forming because of it.

Adapting to change is almost nonexistent in your life, but on this day you will try. While you may think it's a cool idea, you don't do anything to change outside of talking about it. During the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll notice that you're the obstacle in the way of your growth, though it's going to take a lot to get through to you on this one. You could come across as emotionally unavailable, and that makes it hard to grow or learn, so you'll opt to do what you need to do and rise above.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

During the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn on January 14, 2024, you will see that there is someone in your life who is actively waiting for you to respond to them, and you will go out of your way to keep them on hold. This could be a romantic partner or a friend. You are simply not into 'being there' for someone else on this day, as you feel it would take too much out of you to rise from your funk and pay attention to the needs of another person.

You also feel as though you are entitled to days like this, and because Moon conjunct Saturn enables this kind of thinking, you may come across as selfish or self-centered. There is someone who needs you and you are deliberately turning your back on them. In order to justify your actions on this day, January 14, 2024, you will paint them, in your mind, as needy, grubbing and pathetic. You need to demean them in order to feel superior or ... justified.

This hurts you because you know yourself to be one of the most sensitive and nurturing zodiac signs there is, and it hurts you to know that you are withholding your emotions like this, and yet, during Moon conjunct Saturn, you can't help it. You don't want to be emotionally available on this day. You want to hide and be left alone. You want 'them' to figure it out on their own, as you cannot be anyone's savior on this day, January 14, 2024.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.