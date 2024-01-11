3 Zodiac Signs Stop Feeling 'Not Good Enough' On January 12, 2024

Have you ever been accused of trying too hard? Sometimes, that's what we do when we feel we are unsure of who we are. In an attempt to show ourselves that we are here, we have meaning and that we 'exist,' we end up trying to show the entire world that we exist, and what ends up happening is that we try too hard, and the entire message gets messed up.

Three zodiac signs will get over feeling inadequate when it comes to others. They stop hoping to be accepted and accept things as they are.

If we look to social media for approval, we will always find ways to see that we are not getting what we want out of the deal.

The harder we try to get the approval of a world full of anonymous people, the more we will feel as though our best just isn't good enough. Seeking approval through external sources is a losing battle and during today's transit of Moon square Jupiter, we will simply try too hard.

On January 12, 2024, three zodiac signs will overexpose themselves to such a degree that it will become obvious that there is no way to win this if the goal is to be accepted by the nameless mob of social media viewers.

There is no point in trying to sway the mob if the mob is engaged in everything other than our private life. We can only take away the feeling that our best isn't good enough, and that's when we do ourselves the biggest disservice there is.

Three zodiac signs stop feeling inadequate on January 12, 2024:

1. Aries, you're OK if no one gets you.

While you like to talk a good game about how you don't really care about what others think of you, you still can't help yourself when it comes to trying to 'teach the world' a thing or two about a thing or two. While you are brilliant, you are also in love with the sound of your own voice and when you take to social media to gather the flock around you so that you can lecture everyone about what you're really doing on January 12, 2024, is setting yourself up for the fall.

You are completely attached to praise and public approval and while you'd like for everyone to perceive you as some kind of risen being because you don't get enough 'likes' on your posts, you end up feeling as though you've let yourself down. You may wonder what it is that they need in order to accept you as you are, as whatever you're giving now doesn't seem to be enough for them.

During the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you will see that you give way too much credit to 'them.' They do not exist. They are social media, the mob, the nameless faces and they are not what makes you special. This day may have you recognizing that you needn't preach to a choir that has no intention of honoring your teachings. It's not that your best is not good enough. It's that you're wasting your pearls on swine.

2. Gemini, you are who you are.

What may come up for you on this day, January 12, 2024, is the idea of being genuine, and ... are you? You see that the flow of popularity leads to people acting a 'certain' way and being that you like that way, you tend to put on the act of that popular movement just so that you can be approved of or liked. You've always loved being liked. I mean, who doesn't? But in your case, what's at stake here is your authenticity. Are you really for real, or is this just an act?

During the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you will have to face the music as you don't feel as though you're really getting through to the people you want to impress. But ... why do you want to impress them, and is your version of being impressive genuine? Perhaps this day is for the discovery of your fraudulent nature, and perhaps this is the day you take steps to become more real, more authentic, more in touch with who you really are.

When you feel as though your best just isn't good enough, it's because you've decided that their best is the ideal. You've completely written your thoughts out of the process and it will be during Moon square Jupiter on January 12, 2024, that this hits you like a tsunami. Walk the walk, Gemini, and talk the talk. Don't fake it; your best isn't something that someone else gets to judge. Own that.

3. Pisces, you have learned to stop people pleasing.

During this day's transit of Moon square Jupiter, you will find that you might get mad at yourself for going too far with a conversation that takes place online or that you don't necessarily have to prove something to that total stranger on social media. Yet you go ahead and get yourselves greatly involved in some argument that you feel threatens your way of thinking, and all you get out of it is put down by someone 'out there' whom you don't know and will never meet.

On January 12, 2024, you will start to think that maybe it's best to pull back instead of putting yourself out there, but that won't happen. You have a point that you need to make and during Moon square Jupiter, you won't stop until it's made. Once it's made, you won't like the results, and most of the disappointment happens because you expected it to go another way; you wanted to be liked for your opinion, and in the end, all you got was vitriol.

This makes you want to hide your head under the sand. If 'they' don't like you, then what are you worth? You keep trying to be accepted by a crowd of strangers, and even though you feel as though you're really giving your best, you're still not welcome, as if they have something against you. 'They' are not the people you need to pay attention to. You don't need 'them' to accept, reject, approve of or criticize you. Your best is your best. Know this for its truth.

