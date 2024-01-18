3 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love and End Their Relationships This Weekend

Two weeks into the year some of us are already fed up with the decisions we made last year, and many of those choices had something to do with love. Well, we win some and we lose some and it seems that this is the week where we have to figure out which one it is. No one decides ahead of time that the relationships we get into must end on a so-and-so day, but this week seems to be calling a few names. Is yours one of them?

Three zodiac signs are bound to end a romantic relationship. Aries energy certainly helps move things along. We've got Moon square Mars coming up right behind that transit and that's going to make sure we weigh our odds and come up with the right decision.

Moon trine Venus hits us on January through the weekend, and that's when we have our second thoughts about this breakup, but Moon square Pluto occurring the next day lets us know that change is inevitable and that we really can't waste any more time. This week has us walking into Aquarius season, and that inspires us to shake off the old and bring in the new. And we'll be doing that in the form of ending one relationship and possibly starting another. Yes, that is fast.

Here are which three zodiac signs who may end relationships over the weekend:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It was not what you expected, not what you thought was about to happen, and definitely not what you signed on for, and yet, boomski — it's over. Hey, you tried. What can you do? What you do know is that the last thing you're going to get involved with is trying to save this relationship because that's what most of last year seemed to be devoted to.

You're at that place where you just don't want your whole life to be about 'how to break up with this person.' You feel as though this is an ongoing annoyance and the last time you thought of it as an actual love affair, well, you can't remember when. And after the Aries Moon this week, you'll come out swinging on day one.

Between the ton of Pluto influences and Saturn showing you that if you go backward, you'll regret it. You get the point. You know you can waste no more time. You and your partner tried, but then 'trying' became an everyday experience and you are just about ready to move on with it all. In fact, you're not 'just about' ready; you're ready, Leo. It's time to hustle.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Due to an unexpected situation, you've recently found out certain things about your romantic partner that you just can't get out of your mind. The irony is that none of them have anything to do with you. While you'd like to 'technically' NOT judge them for the way they behaved during a certain 'important' time in their life, you can't un-see what you saw and what you saw was a person who is clearly too selfish for you to accept back into your life.

You saw your partner act in a certain way to someone else and, well, it disgusted you ... and these things really do happen. You want your partner to be the shining example of all things good, and they are — to you. Still, because of the radical Mars and Pluto influences happening practically every day this week, you will witness your partner doing something ... ugly. You won't be able to forgive them or let them go.

So much so that you'll decide it's a deal breaker because if they can act like 'that' to another person, then ... when's it going to be your turn? When will they turn their selfish laser beam on to you? This, you do not know, nor do you know if it will ever happen, but you'll feel that the irrevocable has happened and that there's no turning back.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Now and then, you go through 'changes,' and much like a metamorphosis, you're about to once again transform into a new version of yourself. With Aquarius season starting January 20, you literally feel change happening in your bones, and you also recognize the full transformation to take place, you need to divest yourself of one particular person: your 'romantic' partner.

They are simply holding you back. They indeed love you, but you've started to wonder what love is worth if you can't breathe, and you can't seem to breathe, move or go forward with the love of this person all over you, clinging to you, robbing you of chance, opportunity, reinvention. While this might sound cold, it's just the way it is for you, Aquarius. You don't want to hurt anyone, but you also are not willing to suffer for anyone either.

In this relationship, that's all there is: suffering. You're tired of it. With transits like the Sun in Aquarius and Pluto in Aquarius, you're as good as out the door. This cannot be kept up and you're not into lying to yourself. You will do your best to end it politely and as kindly as possible, but you will be honest with this person when you tell them that this can go no further. You have to save yourself, Aquarius. It's the only way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.