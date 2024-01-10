Why January 10 Is The Best Day Of The Week For 5 Zodiac Signs

Sweeping changes and new transitions are in store for five specific zodiac signs mid-week. Which is why January 10, 2024 is the best day for Taurus, Virgo, Gemini, Capricorn and Leo.

These five zodiac signs will gain the most if they gird their belt and become determined right now. They have extraordinary things waiting for them!

With Venus in Sagittarius and Jupiter in Taurus standing out as the main astrological drivers the whole week, and we are being asked to remember that good luck (in any area of life) is tied to the groundwork we have already done in the past. After all, how can you capitalize on the opportunities that the universe sends your way if you don't have the tools or know-how to do so?

So, make sure to stay up-to-date and humble. The more willing you are to grow, the better things will play out for you. With the New Moon in Capricorn just a day away, now's the time to make up your mind about these things. The New Moon will give you the chance to lock in on those intentions and start fresh.

You may also want to gather some ritual ingredients today so you can use the law of attraction tomorrow (once a new cycle begins) and bring your desires to life. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 10, 2024.

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on January 10, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Hidden talents

Best time of the day: 11 pm - 12 pm

Taurus, your manifestation powers are strong today. So make a wish and blow it into the wind! The more receptive you are today, the better things will be for you. Just make sure not to "try too hard." You don't need to.

Also, some of you may discover some hidden talents today. So make sure others don't talk you out of nurturing this natural ability or skill. Beginner's luck is not really luck. It's a hidden gift revealed.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Gatekeeping

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Virgo, the energy today urges you to focus on your inner self and the wounds that may still be nudging your thoughts and actions unconsciously. After all, it's the day before a new moon, which is the perfect time for such reckonings and healing. That's the hidden blessing of the day for you.

Also, if you have ever felt the effects of "gatekeeping," whether at university, in your career, or even in your family sphere, you will benefit from journaling your thoughts on this subject today, your intuition is heightened now and will show you your potential hero's journey.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Geminis

Best area to focus on: Sun prayers

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Gemini, you will be victorious today. More so if you have felt targeted and bullied in the past, so watch out for the cosmic good turns coming your way! It's time to shine like nobody's business and bask in the joy of being your full, authentic self.

If you feel called to, spend some time today basking in the sunlight. Sunrise and sunset hours are best for this. You can also do Suryanamaskara yoga to express your gratitude to the universe through saluting the sun.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Unconventional ideas

Best time of the day: 1 pm

Capricorn, your prudent plans and financial wizardry are going to pay off today. In a big way! So be ready to be surprised. The cosmic forces are here to help you level up and they are proud of all the hard (and smart) work you have done so far.

Also, be open to unconventional ideas today. The more you step out of your comfort zone, the easier it will be for the universe to drop off your blessings and gifts. Just make sure something foolish isn't masquerading as "unconventional."

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Study

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, stick to your counsel today but be curious and open to learning more. New ideas will come to you from everywhere and will help you fine-tune your plans. You may even stumble upon a few signs and synchronicities!

Also, now's the time to upgrade your know-how and skillset. So, if you are thinking of enrolling in a higher education program or attending a few online courses, get started now. The cosmic forces are rooting for your success.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.