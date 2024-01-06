3 Zodiac Signs Are Stronger Than Their Problems On January 7, 2024

We are about to create for ourselves a world of pain, as they say and if 'they' say it, then 'they' must be out of their minds, because that is one negative attitude, would you not agree? Still, January 7, 2024, does seem as though it's about to bring us a heaping dose of everything we don't want, and so ... we grin and bear it. No problem, right?

What we're looking at on this day, or rather, what three zodiac signs are looking at, is the transit of Moon square Saturn, and well, that's a whammy of a transit, right there. We're talking about inner tension, family squabbles, fear of rejection (everyone's favorite) and difficulty in expressing what is most important to us. Sounds like a fun day, doesn't it?

While all of these side effects may come into play, what we can probably rest assured will play the starring role is the whole 'fear of rejection' thing. Whether we are waiting to hear about a new job or we're waiting to hear back from a potential lover, the day goes to waiting and overthinking all of the possible 'bad' outcomes we can imagine. Nervousness and stress make it all so much worse, but then again ... have we not been down this road before? Yes, we have and if need be, we'll go down it again and come up smelling like a rose. Fight me!

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscope on January 7, 2024:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What ties you in knots on this day, January 7, 2024, is that you aren't used to being the one who doesn't know where they stand when it comes to a love relationship, and that's more than likely what's on your mind on this day, during the transit of Moon square Saturn. All you want is to know that you are safe and secure, that the romance that you've been believing in all this time is really here, and that your partner isn't secretly planning their escape.

While none of this should be on your mind, as your partner is particularly kind to you and always considerate, you won't be able to battle your mind as this is the day when all of your neuroses come into full view. If ever you felt suspicious, then whether there's a reason for you to feel this way or not, you'll be feeling mighty suspicious of your partner on this day, during Moon square Saturn.

What's going to annoy you most is that you know you're not behaving 'normally' and it will take a lot out of you to calm yourself down and not act like a lunatic where your partner is concerned. You feel this in your bones; something isn't right, but WHOA, it's not about them; it's about the day in general. Some days, we 'get' like this and during Moon square Saturn, it's your turn, Leo.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What may come up for you on this day, January 7, 2024, is the idea that you are, indeed, the authority and that the people in your life should be paying attention to you and following your orders. That's not to say you are pushing anyone or even being obnoxious; this is who you are.

You believe that you are the expert and that there's no reason for the people in your life to go against your decision. You may feel as though people are simply trying to rebel against you, and for what? This, you do not know.

What's needed from you, however, is not your show of authority but a few kind and supportive words, and if anyone could use those words and gestures, it's your romantic partner. But on this day, January 7, 2024, you will be at a loss for kind words. It's not that you're not a kind person, it's that Moon square Saturn robs you of your ability to show it in the form of communication. You just can't speak on this day, not in a way that is comforting to anyone.

The last thing you want is to be rejected for just being yourself because, in your mind, you're not doing anything wrong. You'l notice that your romantic partner, in particular, may shut down and give you the silent treatment, which is the polar opposite of what you want and need on this day, during Moon square Saturn. You want to be paid attention to; you just don't know how to get that attention positively, Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you might experience on this day, January 7, 2024, is the sense that all you've worked for is suddenly scattered and disorganized. You live to know that everything is in its place and yet, you are still the same person who unconsciously goes out of their way to leave things unfinished. On this day, you'll worry if perhaps you blew it, meaning that, during Moon square Saturn, you'll wonder if you've been going at it the wrong way all along.

While this isn't exactly a 'fear of rejection,' it is a way for you to continuously put yourself in the position of being someone who will be rejected. This is where you have to ask yourself if you are, on some level, conscious of the self-sabotage that you've been creating for what might amount to years. It is on this day, January 7, 2024, that you realize that, yes, you might be responsible for that after all.

This day has you feeling nervous as if you're about to make a huge personal discovery ... and you are about to. What you will discover, however, may usher in a world of change for you, and change is not always your favorite pastime. During Moon square Saturn on January 7, 2024, you'll want to return to a time when all was comfy and cozy, and yet, you might not see a future that includes that in it ... just yet.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.