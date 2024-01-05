3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On January 6, 2024

The key to success on this day, January 6, 2024, is all about self-awareness. When we are aware of who we are and we know what we are worth, we show the world around us that we are not only valuable but worthy of respect and love. When we believe that we are good, we come good; it's that simple, and during the transit of Sun sextile Moon, it's very easy to believe in one's self.

For three zodiac signs, this will play out in love and loving family moments. We not only crave the harmony we know is there for us to experience, but we are open to adapting to its needs. We aren't pushing our agenda on this day; we are working with the universe and this pays off in love, light, and joyful family experiences.

We may feel that, because of the transit Sun sextile Moon, we want to show the people we love that we really are there for them and that we support them in whatever they do. This day enables us to be the best we can be, and none of this is forced or fake. We are at our best during Sun sextile Moon. This makes January 6, 2024, a very lucky day for love in all of its iterations.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What becomes very clear to you on this day, Aries, is that January 6, 2024, puts you right in touch with your own emotional needs and lets you know that, as far as you can tell, everything is well-balanced. While you are well aware that you and your romantic partner put in the time to make it what it's turned out to be on this day, you can still take pride in the fact that your thoughts were creative enough to 'become.'

That is how the transit of Sun sextile Moon works in your life, Aries. You think, therefore, you become and what you had your heart set on was a happy and sweet love life, one that wasn't dependent on drama or extreme notions. January 6, 2024, shows you that dreams come true, especially when those dreams are realistic ... but more: when those dreams are not doubted or challenged.

You'll see that on this day, January 6, 2024, you and your partner are readily able to show each other support and love. You're not in competition, as you might have been at one point, and while Sun sextile Moon is in the sky, you'll see that you're quite willing to adapt to whatever is needed to make this relationship continue as it is on this day. You feel confident that it can, and this fires you up for more.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Applying emotional intelligence to the story of your love life is what you will be doing on this day, January 6, 2024, and what that really means is that you'll be balancing your emotions rather than letting them carry you away. You've discovered that it's best to keep a lid on some of the more heated of emotions, and while holding back isn't necessarily your thing either, you've learned that everything has its place...even emotional output.

During the transit of Sun sextile Moon on January 6, 2024, you are going to understand that it's ok to withhold. You aren't keeping secrets. You are merely checking yourself before you bring something up that, perhaps, doesn't need to be said at this time. As that expression goes: "Does this need to be said? Does this need to be said by me? Does this need to be said by me, NOW?" Those are very strong words, good for contemplation.

So, in the name of peace and familial harmony, you will choose your words wisely on this day and reap the benefits of those actions. You are here to enjoy your love life, not to fight through it to see who wins. In fact, you don't care if you 'win or lose' because this isn't a game, nor is it a competition. Sun sextile Moon allows you to see this clearly, and it's a refreshing vision, indeed.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's been a long time since you've felt this at home with your own emotions, as you've felt that you've had to keep everything on hold in order to balance the emotions of other family members. On this day, January 6, 2024, you will notice that everything seems to be falling into place and you really enjoy the feeling that it really 'is' going to be alright after all. You feel as though you and your romantic partner are finally being 'allowed' a break and you relish the moments together.

Sun sextile Moon brings all the family members into a place of happiness, as everyone you know seems to be breathing a sigh of relief on this day, January 6, 2024. You've all been through a lot over the last few weeks. This has come close to taking a toll on your relationship; however, you've been spared. Neither of you would let that happen, and it is on this day that you come to realize that you are both stronger than your situation.

This is the new backbone of the relationship you'll grow into over time. It's all about the knowledge that you will stick together because you've seen this in action. You do stick together, and you always will. This is how Sun sextile Moon delivers a message. It lets you know that if you stay on the path and see it through, you can create your world as you'd like for it to be, romantically and in the context of family.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.