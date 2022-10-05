7 'Little Things' That Make People A Lot Happier In Their Relationships

In 2015, Mic conducted a survey of 1,500 people to find out which little things their partners do that actually are making people happier in their relationship.

Come to find out, these things have nothing to do with what people usually and normally say are important in making a relationship work: attractiveness, ambition, security, and so on.

But also remember that you need to find happiness in your own self and in life before you can find happiness with someone else.

As we all know, there are so many dimensions that go into finding happiness, in general, for one person, that you really have to put in the work to find happiness as a couple. But always remember that it's not the big things or the extravagance of overly grand displays of love that matter most, it's the little things that mean a whole lot more.

Here are 7 little things that really stood out to these people in a relationship.

1. He makes me a cup of tea

"He works night shifts and usually gets back around the time I am waking up to go to work. Without fail, I can always find a cup of tea made just the way I like in his hands as he wakes me up. It is the best way to wake up in the morning."

2. Getting actual mail, especially the handmade kind

"Every so often, my boyfriend makes me a hand-drawn Valentine with a clever, personal joke and mails it to me at work."

3. Sweet reminders when we're apart via text message

"I travel a lot for work so when I'm gone, my partner will send me text messages as though our pup, Zooey, is writing them. It's really sweet because he also sends pictures of her and it makes me laugh and feel genuinely missed by both of them."

4. Taking the time to cook something I love

"Boyfriend makes me grilled cheese sandwiches from time to time. I remember this time after we got busy, he made me one around 1:00 or 2:00 in the morning. We then finished a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle together."

5. Saying something sweet every night before bed

"Every single night, we tell each other, 'Goodnight, sweet dreams, I'll talk to you tomorrow.' It's small and dumb, but it's like saying 'I love you' for two people who otherwise don't know how to say it."

6. Letting me sleep in

"When I block him in the driveway with my car, he gets up earlier than he has to in order to move our cars around, so I can sleep in while he goes to work!"

7. The way he hugs me

"When my boyfriend hugs me, he first puts one arm around my lower body and then one around my upper. He puts his head on my shoulder, sighs deeply, tightens the hug, and whispers my name. I can feel him physically relaxing and smiling into my shoulder."

Nicole Weaver is a love and entertainment writer.