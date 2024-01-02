These Zodiac Signs Have Very Lucky Love Horoscopes On January 3, 2024

Whenever we have a transit such as Moon in harmony with Venus, we're looking at a positive spin on the idea of relationships, romance, and human connection. The harmonious aspects rarely hurt us, and when we're dealing with Moon and Venus, who joins us on January 3, 2023, it could definitely mean good news awaits these three zodiac signs.

For the individual, we can rely on this day for creativity and expression; we're basically fearless in our approach toward our craft or field of expertise. However, when Moon sweetly speaking to Venus is applied to our romantic lives, this is where we might see some excellent results. One thing that will stand out on this day is the idea of balance; wow, this thing is working, after all!

What we might notice on this day is how we present ourselves as a couple to the world. While we know that so much of it is appearance and that socially, we don't want to be seen as anything less than perfect, we might find that during Moon in harmony with Venus, it's quite easy to present as pretty darned close to perfect on this day. Because we are in harmony with our partners, we are able to show the world that our relationships are shining examples of love and kindness.

The three zodiac signs with the luckiest in love horoscopes on January 3, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It looks like all the hard work you've put into this relationship of yours is starting to come through for you, Aries, so much as this day, January 3, 2024, has you feeling mighty fine about the situation you've found yourself in. Both you and your partner have worked to get to this place, and so you're ready for transits like Moon and Venus to come around because when they do, you get to experience the benefits fully.

What's going on with you and your person these days is that you finally feel like you can understand each other, that you're not on edge or threatened...by anything. Now, that took effort, and as most couples eventually come to know, you don't get the good stuff without putting in the effort to make it so. And, because the two of you are good communicators, you can safely say that by the time Moon plus Venus rolls around, you're ready for it.

On this day, January 3, 2023, you feel as though the entire year will be a great one simply because nothing is bringing you down, and for you, Aries, all you really need is one little sign of hope and BANG, you're all in. You feel good on this day, and because Moon in aspect with Venus, it helps you feel settled into this relationship of yours. You feel there's very little to grate on your nerves or disrupt 'the force.'

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Moon and Venus shows you that you were right all along and that even though you and your romantic partner have seen some devastating fights, you knew you'd pull through. During transits involving the Moon and Venus on January 3, 2024, you'll be able to pat yourself on the back and see that you were definitely right. Your instincts were spot on; you can weather any storm as long as you believe in the love you share with your partner.

What's also quite obvious during Moon communication with Venus is that you don't mind sharing the space with your partner, meaning that if they have something that they feel needs to 'dominate' the day, then no biggie, let them dominate away. We're not talking about them power-tripping, but simply talking, saying what's on their mind, letting them have the spotlight on this day. It's all good with you, Taurus, as you feel they really should be listened to.

That's the harmonious part that comes with Moon harmonizing Venus, as it shows you that you, too, can stand back and let the other person take the reins for a while. Yes, you did the good work that got you to a good place, and now that you're in a state of relaxed trust, you feel that on this day, January 3, 2023, it's alright to just hang out with your partner, silently listening, smiling all the while. In peace, in harmony, with respect.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

On this day, you'll see that both you and your partner get into the same kinds of things, and during Moon in harmony with Venus, you'll find that what you have most in common are crafty, creative things. You'll both dive headlong into a project on this day, and being that you are both super ingenious when it comes to stuff like interior decorating or intricate baking, you'll find that this is the perfect outlet for your love. You are both very loving on January 3, but you express that love through creative acts.

You will also notice that this day allows you to be super kind and caring to your partner. While this is somewhat second nature to you, Sagittarius, you'll want to plump them up with flattery and emotional support. They deserve it, and you are not stingy with your words of love and kindness. This is very specific to Moon and Venus in so much as this is how the transits work in the Sagittarius world.

This day is really about living for the day. You aren't concerned about tomorrow, and the past is, well...the past. You feel so good to simply be alive and in love with someone who 'gets' you and it's hard not to get you during Moon harmonizing with Venus on January 3, 2024. Consider this part of the great start to the new year; it's all going according to plan, and the funny thing is that...there is no plan. Sweet!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.