3 Zodiac Signs Accept The End Of A Relationship On January 2, 2024

January 2, 2024, has us rewriting the story of how we fell in love and what happened during its journey. OK, OK, what that means is that, on this day, we may want to look back over the story of our life, and naturally, that's usually a love story, one that comes with victories and defeats. What puts us into this retrospective mood in the transit of Moon square Mercury.

Something is bothering us on this day, and Moon square Mercury brings it out into the light so we can examine it. What we might discover is that if we think about it, we'll find out that we never really questioned what happened in one of our romantic relationships, as it ended without fanfare or mystery. We just lived with the ending, not really knowing how it could have happened.

For three zodiac signs, this day is going to play out in a very interesting and specific way. On January 2, 2024, some of us are going to realize that we tried our best and that even if we failed, we know that we were not at fault; whatever happened to end was not due to us not trying. We tried, and perhaps they failed us. What we will know on this day is that we did all we could.

Three zodiac signs accept that their relationship is over on January 2, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

For the longest time, you felt as though you were a victim in your romance. You never understood why your ex treated you the way they did, and on this day, January 2, 2024, you might be tempted to overthink it, perhaps a little too much. The trouble is that you miss this person and even though you loved them — and still do, you know they did you wrong, and it's hard for you to sit with this.

During the transit of Moon square Mercury, you'll see something you never saw before, and it may just free you once and for all from the clutches that keep you so attached to this person of the past. What's going on during this day is that it hits you; you really did your best, and your best is nothing short of spectacular. So, why beat yourself up and why bother giving them another moment of your time? You're the hero here...you did your best.

While this may not sound like an honest cry for freedom, it really is, Gemini, and it's what you need. What you've been needing is a way to reconcile your feelings about yourself in regard to this past relationship. Now that you are able to see yourself in a good light, you're able to forgive them and let them go. This is due to the presence of Moon square Mercury at this early stage in the year.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's very easy to get caught up in the trap where you — or anyone for that matter — start to believe that they are the reason why something doesn't work, and when we apply that to a romantic relationship and its failings, to blame ourselves is the road to ruin. And this is something you've done and have continued to do until recently. On this day, January 2, 2024, you will suddenly see this love story from a different perspective, and with it will come forgiveness and freedom.

This is exactly what you've been in need of, a different perspective and that's exactly what Moon square Mercury brings you. Because of the square aspect, you'll see how there's no good reason for you to be the only one to blame, and while that might suggest you blame 'them,' what it finally does is take all the pressure off of you. You aren't the sole reason the relationship broke up; you're just one half, and knowing allows you to breathe easier.

You want to comprehend this to your core, and you want to see that you're not just kidding yourself when you feel as though maybe you're the hero in this tale and just maybe you're not as bad as you've made yourself out to be. On January 2, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Mercury, you will free yourself from the role of 'bad guy' and that's very, very good.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It should be no surprise to you that you're a person who overanalyzes things until they make absolutely no sense, and in a way, that's what you've been doing ever since you broke up with that one person. You thought you were doing the right thing back then, and it seems that the harder you tried, the less that other person wanted you, and that broke your heart. But they were never clear with you, and so you kept going, in hope.

What's going on during this day, however, is that on January 2, 2023, you'll get a sudden blast of insight and that's because Moon square Mercury works well with the Aquarius mind, and what may end up happening is that you get a revelation about this past relationship of yours. Wait a minute, hold up! You aren't this awful person who deserves to be left, oh no. In fact, your ex should have been more honest with you rather than keeping you dangling on a string.

You were amazing and brave and in the end, you lost the battle for love, but that only shows you that you have it in you to be a champion. And that's what you are, and that's how it's going to feel on this day because you are stepping up to save yourself. You finally see that this person of the past is not worthy of your endless devotion, so why bother continuing with it? You are the hero, and your journey is only just beginning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.