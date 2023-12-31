3 Zodiac Signs Work Hard To Start Over Again On January 1, 2024

What might count as just another ordinary day in life somehow comes with a few troubling matters on this day for three zodiac signs, and the problem lies in how we deal with our past. We want to move on, as this is, after all, the first day of a brand new year, and yet, our minds and hearts won't seem to let us go. We are in the presence of Venus square Saturn, and for many of us, this is one hard transit to get past.

What comes up on this day, during Venus square Saturn, is the idea that we don't feel worthy of moving on, as if 'moving on' is some kind of reward for good behavior. While we might not feel ready to accept that we are indeed worthy of living a fine and free life, we may find it hard to accept that we are mature enough to deal with a life that isn't all about the past.

While that may sound intricate, the reality is that for these three zodiac signs, we have to come to terms with the idea that we no longer need to punish ourselves for whatever happened in the past, even if we were a victim of it. We need very desperately to see ourselves as deserving of a rich and wonderful life; it's time to move on and while Venus square Saturn makes that hard, we have to beat it. And we can.

Three zodiac signs will work hard to start over again on January 1, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In your mind, you'd love to take this brand new year and make it your own, and while you might even pretend to do just that, you know that deep down inside, you're locked onto the past. Past programming has you in its grips, and you aren't that sure you can just extricate yourself simply because you know you have to. You are well aware of what's holding you back, Virgo, and while Venus square Saturn is in the sky, you may feel as though you don't have a chance at leaving the past behind.

What bothers you the most about this day, January 1, 2024, is that there are people in your life who are constantly giving you advice as to how to move on and what you need to do with your life if you're ever to get over this, that and the other thing. You are just plain old tired of being advised as they are not living your life, nor do they have your history. You just feel bugged and burdened by 'help' on this day, knowing that this is your problem to deal with and that it's up to you to somehow 'get over it.'

Your past is unique, and it holds so much for you, but you are very much in touch with the fact that it's also keeping you childlike and immature. During the transit of Venus square Saturn, these qualities really show up, and you don't like it when they do. You seem as though you are a person who doesn't want to 'grow up,' and yet, you know this is inevitable.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What's really bothersome for you on this day, January 1, 2024, is that you don't seem to want to allow yourself any pleasure, and that is starting to look like masochism to you. You don't feel masochistic, and yet, on this day, you reject having fun, especially if fun or pleasure takes you away from your thoughts of the past. It's as if during the transit of Venus square Saturn, you feel drawn to the past, unable to move forward at all.

This is a very harsh transit, and it will definitely tap into your sense of insecurity; you may find that you are berating yourself throughout the day for being the person who did the wrong thin in a relationship or on the job once upon a time. Your exterior presentation has everyone fooled; we all think you're the bee's knees, Libra, but you know that you're a sunken ship and that it's going to take a lot to get you in working order again.

What you are suffering from during Venus square Saturn is not self-pity but rapidly dissolving self-esteem. Basically, you're just too hard on yourself and you're making your entire identity something that exists only in the past. You need to forgive yourself, and you need to do that fast, as in today's day. Yes, Venus square Saturn is rough, but you're stronger than this transit, so help yourself, Libra. Help yourself.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You don't want to start the year off on the wrong foot, but with Venus square Saturn, it's hard not to, and in your case, you're looking at a day filled with self-accusations and a whole lot of memory indulgence. You might feel as though you let someone down, possibly even just last year, and for some reason, feelings of guilt are plaguing you on this day. It's January 1, 2024 and you need to do something positive to save yourself, Scorpio.

If you need to reach out to this person, then do so and do it on this day. If you feel that you are trapped in the past and can't let go, then come to terms with what you have to do before it eats you alive. You are incredibly strong-willed, Scorpio; you need to use that indomitable will of yours and direct it toward freedom and the future. The past shows you what to do with the now moment, but 'it' itself no longer exists.

It's time to face facts: you're not so bad, so stop beating yourself up. Yes, it's very hard to accept yourself during the transit of Venus square Saturn, but what choice do you have Scorpio? Make amends and move on. Don't use the past as an excuse to feel sorry for yourself for the rest of the year. You know you're better than that. We all make mistakes; know this is part of the human condition. You're OK...now move on. It's alright.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.