The First Day Of 2024 Is Luckiest In Love For 3 Zodiac Signs

If perception is everything, then we have to think that on this day, what doesn't work out that well for some works out very well for others. We all share the same cosmic influences, and for these three zodiac signs, what may cause someone else grief or trouble might be the same influence that creates wonder and hope for another. That is how it works on this first day of the year, as we welcome in the day and the transit of Mercury direct.

We are all very familiar with the results of Mercury retrograde, and we know that we can and do feel rather relieved when it leaves its retrograde station and goes direct. For those of us who will immediately recognize the relief of this action, we know that this day, January 1, 2024, is going to be just as good as we imagined it would be.

If we are fortunate enough to be with someone we love, then we can set aside all worries and know that this day brings love and hope. During Mercury direct, we think clearly and focus on that which is good, and being that this is Day One of Mercury direct, we can consider ourselves lucky for getting this mental jump start to the new year.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on January 1, 2024, the first day of the year.

1. Gemini, love is looking up.

You don't ordinarily think of yourself as an optimist. However, there are times when you are definitely the only person you know who believes in a positive outcome amidst a sea of naysayers. On this day, January 1, 2024, you'll find that you are not only the voice of reason among your friends but that you're the one who gathers people together to get them to 'feel happy.' This might make you laugh, as that, too, is not usually what you do, but this first day of the year has you feeling social and jovial.

You are one to react to Mercury's influence and so when the planet goes direct, in a way...so do you. You feel very 'directed' on this day, and this lets you feel as though whatever you do, it's going to work. There are broad-reaching ideas here; you feel optimistic about everything, and you don't feel restricted by time. In other words, with Mercury direct, you feel as though the entire year ahead is going to go well.

Whether you are being realistic or just a sweet dreamer, it really doesn't matter because on this day, your good vibes will be infectious, and you'll be able to sway even the die-hard bad vibes, such as the person you're in love with. Oh, they're not that bad, and you know it, which is exactly why you'll feel the need to cheer them on this day. The fact that you're hilariously funny certainly doesn't hurt, either.

2. Cancer, you have newfounded fervor for love.

You might find that on January 1, 2024, you're a bit more energetic than everyone around you, but that's OK because you have much you want to accomplish. You know that if you ask for help, your romantic partner will jump at the chance because they, too, are stoked for the new year, and they have the same kind of positive energy running through their veins as you do through yours. You feel like a team on this day, and you know that whatever you get into, it's going to be a success.

So much of this is possible because Mercury has left its retrograde phase and has now gone direct, and this really takes a load off of you mentally and emotionally. What held you back last year was more than likely a result of the solid retrograde season that we all went through, and now that Mercury has gone direct, it's as if you are back on the block again, ready for action, ready for...fun.

Your romantic partner is no stick in the mud, that's for sure. In fact, you may find that they are even more stimulated by Mercury direct than you are, but that's a good thing; you could use the support and it's nice to know that you're not alone in your positive energy flow. You're on a roll on this day, Cancer, and your unstoppable nature will bring you great success in love and life. All is definitely well in your world on this first day of the year.

3. Sagittarius, you know this is your year.

You are one always to think positively, especially when you get a jump start, and this first day of the year allows you to believe that there's always something good to look forward to. You may also find that on January 1, 2024, your romantic partner looks to you to sort of 'set the course' for the day, which may also set things up for the year. Your good mood is what helps your partner see things clearly, and so much of your good mood is due to the idea that we've now got Mercury direct with us.

You're also quite good with Mercury transits as you are someone who really likes to communicate well, and you'll find that on this day, you and your romantic partner do well when it comes to deep conversations and eye-opening reveals. This day just feels good to you, and good means 'safe, secure, welcoming.' You will see that during Mercury direct, you feel very safe about expressing anything and everything that's on your mind.

You'll also see that your compatibility is at an all-time high with your partner, as this first day of the year allows you both to relax and just get into the whole idea that you've come this far and here you both are, with an entire new year ahead of you. You can dream your way through the day, or you can talk about it and plan for new dreams. The day is all about confidence and feeling good about being together and going forward as a couple.

