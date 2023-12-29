Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 30, 2023

Here is your tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology reveals for Saturday, December 30, 2023. Find out what is in store for you, based on your year and month of birth.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Keep your secrets close to your heart, Aries. Today is not one of those days for open disclosure to strangers or even acquaintances. This tarot card warns against gossipy individuals who desire to slander your reputation. They are mighty jealous of you, little ram. So, zip it! Remember, "loose lips sink ships!'

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Swoon! For such a romantic person like yourself, this tarot card is about romance and a fertile, warm and inviting heart. While you may not receive flowers or a back rub from someone special tonight, you will have an ear open to the melodic sounds of love in the air. From sweet conversations overheard in the local coffee shop where you pick up your morning brew to the overhead music playing at the office — the sounds of potential romance are everywhere for you — and you like it!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

If love were an ocean, you'd be caught riding the tallest wave. You are set for a day filled with elation and heart-overflowing romantic energy. The Ten of Cups is a special treat for you if you're in a relationship that's going poorly or swell. It means that your love life is about to improve in ways you could not fathom, and it will feel wonderful to you!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

When was the last time you checked to see if you've got anything out there on the dark web? Your credit card company may provide this as a free service. Check it out. Today is a great day for updating passwords. If you've not signed up for an identity theft service, consider doing so. Some organizations, like your bank, provide it for free.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

This time of year can be hard on your emotions. There are people you have loved and are no longer with you, and then there are others who have come into your life to stay for a lifetime. The Star in reverse is a reminder as to how frail life can be. It's good to appreciate what you have now and value it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You can let people help you, and you can also learn to be more self-reliant. Self-reliance can be limiting at times. When you refuse to show your vulnerable side, you miss out on the joy of partnerships and friendships. You can be there for others and learn so much about yourself in the process. Remember, Virgo, life is always about balance.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Space is often the way to a person's heart. They may not miss you if you're always there. But if you do your thing, and allow them to see how different life is without you around, things start to shift. You don't have to cut ties forever, but maybe take a few hours or a day to allow room for you both to breathe.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Winter flings are special, but today you may be thinking about a past summer love whom you'd love to reconnect with. Maybe your relationship was much more than a simple fling. Your heart knows what you need. Act on it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You don't want to settle for a person who is never there for you when you need them. You want a partner who can help you during good and bad times. You're searching for a supportive partner, a person who will give to you what you are willing to give to them in return. Raise your standards high, Sag.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You did a great job getting yourself out of a negative situation. There was a lot of adversity for you to manage but look at you, navigating this with flying colors. You thought your day was going to go in a much different direction. But, no, everything went to plan, despite the bump in the road.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

When stress hits a certain octave, it is hard to feel your emotions. This tarot card indicates that you've been experiencing moments of sadness, which may cause you to feel disconnected from your own life. It's important to talk to someone to help you to feel better. Try not to stuff your feelings or hold your emotions inside. Use this time to heal and open up to people who care.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You have a lot of things you want to accomplish before the end of this year. So, this tarot card is about managing your time effectively. If you can keep a schedule, you will increase your chances of doing the things you know you have to do. You don't need to worry right now, but you do want to become strategic.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.