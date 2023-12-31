3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Have Very Lucky Love Horoscopes Starting January 1

Love is the most powerful force in the world. It can bring people together in the most unexpected of ways. That's the energy and message of this week, between January 1 - 7, 2024. while five Chinese zodiac signs stand to benefit the most under this influence — namely, Rabbit, Monkey, Ox, Snake and Horse, there's something here for every zodiac sign.

First of all, the I Ching hexagram of love this week is Fire over Water (#64). It reminds us that when one thing ends, another begins. The transition period can often blend so seamlessly on both sides that only the mindful are aware of such a shift.

The energy of luck this week will highlight this in your love life. Before you know it, you will be walking down the aisle (or living together in abundance) with your significant other and flabbergasted about how you once were bound to the wrong person and are now with the right one.

That's how luck often likes to bless people. It catches us unaware in the best way possible. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of January 1 - 7.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are very lucky in love January 1 - 7, 2024:

1. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, if you are single, your luck in love is stellar this week. You are being urged to focus on your heart's desires and your long-term goals regarding love. Then, close your eyes and whisper those wishes into the wind. It's time to seize your destiny!

If you are in a relationship, you will benefit from focusing on family matters this week and working together with your partner like a team. This is especially true for those of you who struggle with delegating tasks or setting boundaries. The growth curve might be a little tricky, but it will be worth it in the end.

2. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, if you are single, expect the unexpected in your love life this week. Some of you are literally about to meet your soulmate or a new friend who will eventually introduce you to your soulmate. So be open-minded and pay attention to the signs. You don't want to miss this window of opportunity.

If you are in a relationship, you are being encouraged to speak your mind and uphold your values. The right person will never look down on you for living authentically. The wrong one will choose to walk away and finally allow true love to walk in. Trust the process!

3. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, you may be plagued by memories from your past this week. Hold fast and be brave. You are on the lucky list for a reason — the cosmic forces want to help you heal, so you don't push away the right person because of the actions of the wrong ones.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is strong. Focus on the couple's activities and find excuses to share love in the most unexpected of ways (and places). The more light-hearted you are right now, the better things will turn out in your love life.

4. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, if you are single, step away from romance and the search for the one this week. Your luck in love lies on this alternate path. Instead, focus on self-care and lift yourself. You can also update your wardrobe with the aim of living true to your vision. All these actions will eventually bring the right person to your doorstep.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is a bit strange. It will open your eyes to the reality of your relationship and the influences on it. This can be awe-inspiring or irksome, depending on what you discover. Just remember that the truth will set you free, and you will know exactly why this is good luck much later.

5. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you are single, be brave this week in matters of the heart. Let your crush know how you feel about them. Or, at least, put yourself forward and show your interest in more subtle but noticeable ways. Trust your luck on this endeavor. It won't let you down.

If you are in a relationship, you will benefit from journaling your thoughts and feelings this week regarding your partnership until now. What do you appreciate? What would you like to change? Luck is here to support you as you try to strike a balance between retaining your individuality and making space for this partnership in your life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.