3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love By The End Of The Week

As we enter the new year, we may find that January 3 - 7, 2024, is quite interesting and positively charged for at least three zodiac signs. While we will experience a marked change in our enthusiasm levels, we may also find that our willingness to put more energy into our love lives comes with great rewards. This all begins on the first, as Mercury releases us from its retrograde station and allows us to move into the new year with a clear head and good intentions.

If we've come this far with our loved one, as in 'romantic partner, then we know we'd done so on purpose. 'Intention' is a big part of what makes up this week. We've got several supportive transits to back us up, and so what we think becomes ... let's keep in mind that we need to think good thoughts simply because we are so powerful.

We'll see the Moon sextile Venus on January 3rd, which will definitely remind us of why we love our partners so much. With Sun sextile Moon coming up shortly after that, we may find that it's easy to kick back and simply enjoy the company of the person we love without fanfare or celebration. This week will allow us to enjoy the simplicity of being happy in a relationship and knowing it will last.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love by the end of the week:

All thanks to Moon sextile Venus on January 3, 2024.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's as if the new year has definitely opened the doors to you feeling creative and accepting, you will have the very real feeling that everything in your life really is going to work out, after all. The fears of last year have subsided, and it's noticeable ... almost laughable. Why on earth were you so worried when this obviously wonderful outcome is what you ended up with? You made this happen, Taurus. You stayed positive and you ended up with positivity.

There are plenty of Venus transits guiding the way for you this week, and you'll make sure to utilize all of them in terms of how you conduct yourself with your romantic partner. With Mercury going direct on the first day, you'll feel there's no reason to look back, and if you should be so 'blessed' by the transits of the week, then you will show up for that blessing with open arms. You are ready to give your love and to accept it as well.

You're also quite aware that you and your partner have previously agreed to change your lives, and not in a drastic way, but in a methodical way that can actually work. The process begins this week and has you feeling very enthused about where it's going. You feel good about being in a relationship, and you feel as though there's much to look forward to ahead of you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There are several transits taking place that really do a Scorpio good. You'll be experiencing them all as you start to see that the love relationship you're in can and will stand the test of time. Whether this relationship is old and seasoned or just beginning, you're going to get the distinct impression that the person you are with now is the person you will continue to be with 'forevermore.'

Once the retrograde passes and delivers Mercury direct, you'll instantly feel as though a weight has been removed from your heart. No longer do you feel that nervousness that was so all-pervasive during the last weeks of 2023. It's now 2024 and you feeling positive and ready. Let it all begin ... you are there for all of it, and you've brought your love with you. Love is what fuels your efforts this week, and it is love that is your backbone.

Towards the end of the week, you'll see transits like Moon trine Neptune and Sun sextile Moon, and these transits, in particular, will bring hope back into the scenario for you. You have no hidden desire to start doubting and questioning your relationship again; you're in the clear. Mercury energy has liberated you from your fear of disappointment. You are free to love, to give, to be loved and to receive. It's all good, Scorpio.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Two transits are coming your way this week, and both of them will be particularly helpful in showing you how to understand what you've got with your romantic partner. If you didn't think you needed to understand anything, shortly after Mercury goes direct, you, too, will be released from your position of thinking you know it all. Because ... there's always room for more understanding, and in your case, it will do your partnership a world of good.

When the Moon is opposite Neptune, you may be tempted to doubt yourself, and in a way, this is a good thing because it puts you face-to-face with yourself in the mirror and lets you know what has to be changed. This transit also allows you to accept that you can be changed, that change and transformation are good things, and that they can completely benefit your love relationships. By week's end, you'll see Moon trine Neptune, and at that point, you'll know exactly what to do to enact this change.

On that same day, the Moon will enter Sagittarius and you will know for sure that your choices are correct and that the new paths you will be taking in order to complete your transformation are the right ones. You won't be alone. This is definitely a family gig, or rather, in your case, a romantic endeavor that can only be shared by two. You are on the road to success in love, Pisces, and the transit is here to back you up on your journey.

