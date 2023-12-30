The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ego Gets In The Way Of Love On New Year's Eve

For as much fun as the transit of Sun trine Lilith is able to bring, there's that dark underbelly that comes along with it, and on December 31, 2023, we may see that in the form of pride. For some of us, this day defines who we are, and we are standing by this idea, even when challenged by our romantic partners. What all of this means is that, being that it's the last day of the year, we want to 'go out' on our terms. That also implies that we aren't going to do what our partners want us to do.

We know what Sun trine Lilith can bring us, and we want it all. We don't want to have to dumb ourselves in order to fit in with a crowd of people whom we have no respect for, and that might be what our partners require of us on this day. In other words, we want to party like rockstars and they want us to be on our best behavior. Ha, as if.

Sun trine Lilith has us wanting one last round at a time when our romantic partners want us to reel it on in. They are not happy with our frivolous, wanton side and they want to control us, but we will not be controlled! Three zodiac signs might feel as though this is a battle of wills, and we know we will win. Sun trine Lilith adds fuel to the fire of ego — and pride.

Three zodiac signs whose ego gets in the way of love on December 31, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You aren't going down without a fight. Well, maybe not an actual fight, per se, but you know that whatever takes place on this day, December 31, 2023, is going to be on your terms and nobody else's. Hey, it's the last day of the year and you feel you owe yourself a good time. What you don't get is why your romantic partner has what seems to be an attitude problem, and you are not digging it at all.

Welcome to Sun trine Lilith and all that it brings with it, as this transit is both desirous and troublesome. What it can do to a couple is really upset things, especially if one half of the couple is a Leo, like you. What's going on during this day is that you will resent your partner for trying to get in your way. They will complain about your ego and how you are too pushy. Please stop. It's just a bunch of drama and theatricality, and it bothers you and hurts your pride.

This is, after all, the last day of the year and you want to have fun. You don't want your partner to ruin your good time, and you don't feel like you're asking too much. Yet your partner sees things differently. They don't see their actions as ruinous, as they only wish to protect you from yourself. Now, that's a pride stomper in your book and you wish they'd just step aside and let you do your thing your way.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There really isn't a possible way to stop you on this day, as you've already made up your mind that you're going to have fun, and should your partner wish to be a part of it, then they are more than welcome. What may come as a surprise to you, Virgo, is that, even though they agree to your master plan on this day, December 31, 2023, they'll end up dragging themselves around, making you feel as though you're carrying an anvil with you.

This, you resent. Not only do you resent the fact that your partner asked to come with you, but During Sun trine Lilith, you'll feel as though they need to back off once and for all, as their presence is starting to make you feel like a fool. You don't see your actions as 'that bizarre' and the last thing you want to feel is 'bad' for simply wanting a good time your way. OK, so your partner isn't having fun. That's not your problem ... is it?

The whole thing puts you in touch with your pride; you don't want to be wrong ... again. Or rather, you don't want to be wrong again in THEIR eyes. You really wanted this day to be fun and active and filled with devilish surprises and all you seem to be getting is judgment and condemnation coming from a partner who signed on for whatever you suggested and is now using the time to vent, moan and complain. Egads.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What this day brings you is the feeling that you've been duped. While that definitely doesn't sound like good news, what you'll be experiencing on December 31, 2023, this last day of the year, is an honest disappointment, in so much as your romantic partner just isn't keeping up their end of the bargain. What was their end of the bargain? To have fun with you on New Year's Eve. what are they giving you instead? Grief, annoyance and challenge.

During the transit of Sun trine Lilith, you might feel like an imp; you are all about fun, frolic, excitement and sensuality. You want to dress up and party the night away. You want to live out the whole New Year's Eve dream, even if it's a silly one, at that. Because your partner previously agreed to do it up with you, it will be during the evening of December 31, 2023, that you see what a stick in the mud they really are.

This hurts your pride because you'll end up feeling like a fool. There you are, all dressed up and shining like a midnight star, and who are you with but the downer of all downers, your romantic partner? You wanted to show off on this evening, and you feel as though your mate really went out of their way to make you look like an imbecile. First off: They didn't do anything like that. They are merely not as 'into' it as you are. Don't let your pride carry you away. Enjoy the night anyway, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.