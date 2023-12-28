December 29 Love Horoscopes Are The Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

With Venus in Sagittarius on this day, December 29, 2023, not only will three zodiac signs feel safe and secure about their love lives, but the feeling of optimism and positivity will reign supreme as this transit bolsters all good feelings and let us know that we are walking into the new year with love in our hearts.

We feel trust and comfort during Venus in Sagittarius, and for some of us, this is inspiring news.

While we can all agree that hope and optimism are things we want to trust in, we can also see that during a transit like Venus in Sagittarius, we may see a more adventurous side come out.

This transit brings out the freedom-loving philosopher in many people, and for couples that enjoy good, deep conversations, may end up being extraordinarily fruitful in that regard.

We are honest and direct with our romantic partner on this day. Because of Venus in Sagittarius' influence, we feel as though we are safe, in so much as the person we are with is someone we can share our darkest secrets with, as well as someone with whom we can plan for the future. This day will bring out the best in us, and there is no better way to share the best than with the person we love.

December 29, love horoscopes are luckiest in love for three zodiac signs:

1. Gemini, you want to live in the moment.

There's a feeling that takes over and it will have you wanting to make up for lost time ... with your romantic partner on December 29, 2023. You know that you love this person and that they love you, but you've also seen that so much time during this past year went to unnecessary arguments, most of which were started by you. You don't want to be that person anymore, and you want your partner to know that 2024 will bring change ... in you.

That is why you want to make up for lost time, and so you may find that you don't want to be without your person by your side at any point during the day. Feelings of gratitude will guide you through this day. On December 29, 2023, you might even feel as though you 'can't live' without your partner right next to you. That doesn't mean you've suddenly become needy, but you don't need to pretend that you don't need them either, as you do.

The only downside to Venus in Sagittarius is that it might tap into your restless nature, and that really only means that you might overthink it all on this day. What's good is that your partner is sensitive to you. They know what's going on inside you, and they will make sure that you are not alone. Your romantic partner is only too happy to hold you tightly and make sure you feel as though you are safe, secure and happy. Lucky you.

2. Virgo, you are ready to open up.

While it's known far and wide that you tend to overthink things, it will be on this day, December 29, 2023, that you and your partner engage in some really intense discussion. Even though the subject matter may be far from romantic, the idea that the two of you CAN go this deep is what creates a bond between you, and that is truly romantic in its way. You'll find that during the transit of Venus in Sagittarius, what you have with your mate is the best thing in your life.

You have nothing to prove to anyone, and should there be someone 'outside' of the relationship who decides you should have more than you do or that you need to act a certain way in order to classify as a 'real' couple, you'll probably fall on the floor laughing, as this 'other' person really has no clue as to what love is, as you know you've got the real deal right in your own life. You know what love is, and yes, your partnership is different; that's what makes it so special.

That is why it shines so brightly during Venus in Sagittarius because this is the transit that makes room for difference. You and your romantic partner express generosity and warmth your way, not according to a set of rules created by a society that is not representative of your relationship. This will always be the way it goes for you, Virgo. You're a unique individual, and you've chosen to share your life with someone equally as unique.

3. Libra, you see love as fun.

You may find that December 29, 2023, is all about playfulness and a lighthearted approach to love and romance. During the transit of Venus in Sagittarius, you will feel very focused on your partner, as this is a very Sagittarius trait. With Venus involved, the day is really all about love, togetherness and doing what the two of you love to do best, which, in your case, involves deep conversations and philosophical discussion.

It's nice for you to see the year out on this note. While we still have a few days left, this sort of starts the process ... the beginning to the end, so to speak, except this ending only ushers in a better beginning and the promise of a beautiful new year, shared with your romantic partner, in love, kindness, and thoughtfulness. You've always done well during Sagittarius transits, and this one really takes the cake.

What will be your finest moment on this day is the moment when you realize that your partner GETS you, meaning that whatever you throw out on the table, they can understand. Gone are the days when you have to dumb down your speech so that someone else can grasp your intensity. Your partner is right there with you, a complete equal, a ready player and a sincere partner. You feel deep, deep love for your person on this day, December 29, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.