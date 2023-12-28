3 Zodiac Signs Successfully Overcome Challenges On December 29, 2023

We've got a of Venus going on, and as we all know, that could go either way, as in up or down. Because Venus is the planet of love, and because it also just happens to be in harmony with Pluto, we can definitely count on the love part ... we just have to know that this love of ours comes with some very real conditions. Oh boy. Here it comes.

On this day, December 29, 2023, we are ready to make our move, meaning that we are ready to confront the one we love with a few suggestions for the coming year ahead. For three zodiac signs, this is top-shelf material we're dealing with, which means that our partners need to both hear us out on this day and do what we want, basically.

During the transit of Venus and Pluto, we have only good intentions, but there is a bit of 'my way or the highway' involved in those good intentions. We will ask, very sweetly, that our romantic partners join us in creating a certain kind of change, and we will let them know just as sweetly that we're really not into proceeding if they disagree. Let the cards fall where they may. This day could turn out well ... or not. Let's take a look.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 29, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

During Venus and Pluto on December 29, 2023, you might feel very clear about where you want your relationship to go. While your partner might not have a clue as to what that could mean, you will be brave enough to sit them down and tell them that they need to hear you out, as you have much to say. You are not that interested in having the new year play out in the same way that this last year has, and in order for that to take place, then change must be in effect ... as of now.

While your partner might look at you as if you're some kind of taskmaster, the truth behind it all is that you really do love this person; you're just not into the games and the time wasted on things that eventually turned rotten on you. You really want your partner to 'grow up' and that has nothing to do with age; it has to do with temperament and their ability to grasp the idea that reality also means fluidity.

Venus and Pluto brings out the need in you to know, for sure, that your partner takes this seriously. You know they can be a big joker, and well, so can you, as so much of your relationship is based on laughter and having fun. You also know that the life you live is not all fun and games and that you have to be prepared to take something seriously as the two of you move forward. This is crucial to you, and it will take patience for you to get your message through.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Round about now, you are starting to feel secure enough with your romantic partner to want to feel them out to see if they feel as secure with you as you do with them. You want them to know that you are trustworthy, and on December 29, 2023, this will become a need in you: you have to know what's on their mind because as soon as you do, then you can start to plan out your lives together. During Venus and Pluto, the idea of structure and planning really appealed to you, and this information is now on a 'need to know' basis.

While you feel that what you're asking is not really all that confrontative, you forget that you're a Scorpio and that you have this power that comes with you that could make you seem a little intimidating, even when you're just being kind or ... curious. That curiosity of yours may just become pushiness, as you might not be able to control your 'need to know' feelings. You don't want to push them out the door, but you absolutely need them to respond to you when you tell them what's on your mind.

Basically, what's on your mind during Venus and Pluto is that you love this person and that you need to know if they love you back. Yep, it's that simple, and even though they say those three little words many times a day to you, there's something about them saying those words to you NOW, after you present them with your master plan, that means the most. You need to see if they stick around after you lay down the law.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's one thing you cannot tolerate in a love relationship, it's being kept on hold while you wait for your partner to respond to you. It's not funny and you feel it's close to abuse, and that's just not a thing you'll ever let happen to you. And, as of this day, December 29, 2023, you'll see that your partner still hasn't come through with the 'right thing to say' in response to some question you put forth, and during Venus and Pluto, it will really grate on your nerves.

You may end up challenging them or letting loose that Sagittarius honesty, which could turn anyone off. Still, you don't know how to get your point across unless you go the direct route. Difficult behavior is just something you don't do, and so, on this day, December 29, 2023, you will confront your partner with an ultimatum, and one that you feel is quite easy for them to make good on, but will they? That's the problem, right there.

You could go either way with this one; you could come to understand that this person is just not someone you can push into reacting, OR you could push them into reacting and find out something you don't want to know. That one's on you, but during the transit of Venus and Pluto, there's a good chance that you're the one in the right and that your partner is just being lazy and inconsiderate.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.