3 Zodiac Signs Embrace Being Alone On December 26, 2023

We've got that Cold Moon going on on December 26, 2023, and exactly as it sounds, this Full Moon is going to be as cold in energy as it is in the name.

Some of us are going to find that we're the ones giving off the chilly vibes, while there will be others who feel as though all the frozen energy is directed at them.

This Full Moon is going to do one thing for sure: It's going to have us feeling as though we can do anything but 'chill out.

Interesting how it works that way, but on December 26, 2023, during the Cold Moon. Three zodiac signs will notice that this really is a day meant for retreat and introspection. While that isn't necessarily negative, it's all about withdrawal. These three zodiac signs might come off as anti-social or a little too withdrawn.

The significance here is that this 'Cold' Moon represents the cold, and while that seems obvious enough, we humans do not like the cold. Instead, we need to take care during the colder months, which means we need to protect ourselves from environmental threats. It's all symbolic; really, today is about bracing ourselves against what we may believe could be potentially harmful.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 26, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are always extra sensitive when it comes to lunar energy, and during the Cold Full Moon on December 26, 2023, you're going to know that your best place to be is at home, in the safety of your familiar scene. Whether it's cold outside or you are in a tropical paradise, it matters not. What's going on for you, Cancer, is that you are being called into retreat and during the Cold Full Moon, you will heed that call.

Everything in your life tells you that you need to back away now. While this is definitely something that will give you strength and courage, right now, you have to deal with the reality at hand, and that reality shows you that your best hand is the one that is played at home, on your own, at your own risk. You are completely interested in being alone today, as you have 'things' to think over.

For another person, this could be a day where it's almost 'too much' but you are a very sensitive person and that doesn't necessarily mean you are weak; in fact, you're just the opposite. You have the kind of strength that allows you to pull back and make the right decisions, and during the Cold Full Moon, you will feel that the only way you can do this is by taking time off to regroup and figure things out on your own.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In a way, today really isn't all that rough for you at all, Sagittarius, as you are used to pulling back and getting into your head. During the Cold Full Moon, you will recognize that nature is calling you to retreat and that you must heed that call. It's OK because you do your best work when you are alone. This transit will have you working with nature as opposed to against it. You are fine with being silent and even finer with introspection.

What you may have to remind certain people around you of is that you need to be alone at this time and they need to grant you that request. This is the only thing that may cause a disturbance, as you've seen before, that not everyone in the world is ready to understand that person who wishes to be away from all the other people. You don't feel you need to explain, however, and during the Cold Full Moon, this may cause others to judge you.

It's OK, you don't mind. That's part of the plan, after all. You need to pull back and away from all social meetings simply because you need to clear your mind from the noise of other people's judgment or opinion. Let them find themselves on their journey. What you know is that during the Cold Full Moon, the season is now here for you to retreat into. You're not the bubbly party-goer. You're the silent, smiling monk.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

By the time the Cold Full Moon rolls around on this day, December 26, 2023, you'll be ready for what it has in store for you, which is silence, peace, rest, and relaxation. While you may spend some of this time in quiet reflection, you are just as easily swayed into thoughts of nothingness as you feel you've put out as much as you can this year and that now, on this day, December 26, you're over it. You need a break and the Cold Full Moon rings the starting bell on that idea.

You can't help but feel as though you just want to pull back. While you know that the people in your life will still be continuously asking for this, that and the other thing, you may just do the unpopular thing today and 'just say no.' Nobody likes it when you say 'no' and that's because they're so used to you saying yes to everything. They've come to depend on your constant accountability. However, you desperately need a break.

During the Cold Full Moon, you'll see this as your chance to simply get away from it without having to make excuses. You may find that you aren't even responding to the people in your life when they make their demands. You aren't trying to be rude, but you really don't want to get involved. It's OK, Capricorn. They'll get used to it and they will allow you your space. You'll be OK and so will they. No worries here.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.