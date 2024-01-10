5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes After January 11

Sweet nothings and beautiful dreams are in store for everyone this week. So don't be surprised if your social media feed suddenly gets flooded with Valentine's Day content. Yes, that's almost a month away, but the energy this week is leaning hard into planning and preparing for the acknowledged "month of love."

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best experience under this influence — namely, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Sagittarius and Pisces. There's something for everyone here. As for the astrological events of this week — we have a beautiful New Moon in Capricorn on January 11.

The New Moon is immediately followed by asteroid Juno going retrograde on January 12. Then, Mercury enters Capricorn (once again) on January 13.

So, with so much happening near the weekend, you can be confident that you will have a packed schedule this week, whether you like it or not. If you voluntarily lean into this energy, you will be the one benefiting from the blessings.

Since Capricorn energy is ruling supreme right now (it's also Capricorn season, by the way), now's the perfect time to host an office party so everyone on the team can set goals together and start working as a strong unit. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for January 8 - 14.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for January 8 - 14, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Virgo, important decisions await you this week. So make sure you are grounded and mindful so you don't get swayed by the emotions of yesterday or the fears of tomorrow. The cosmic forces have got your back right now. You just have to believe the same and keep moving in the right direction (and making the right decisions) for you.

Self-care is also indicated as an area to focus on this week. This is especially true if you have been working too hard lately or have too many chores and responsibilities on your plate. You deserve some downtime, too!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Energetic play

Leo, even best friends, don't always see eye to eye, but that doesn't mean their friendship isn't strong and they don't care for each other. The energy this week is urging you to focus on the true friendships in your life and realize that you don't have to be carbon copies of each other. The best gift you can give and receive in a loving connection or friendship is the space to be your true self without feeling judged.

If you can lean into this wisdom, you will be astounded by the force of love and blessings that come your way. Don't spend the entire week on these musings. You will also benefit from exercising energetically and playing sports so your mind and body remain in sync.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Aries, the energy this week is urging you to hold your cards close to your chest, especially if you are working on something big or hoping to make a big change in your life. You don't need the approval of others. In fact, if you feel that urge, curb it. North Node in Aries has got your back. You need to have your own back, too.

Also, the universe is giving you a blank slate this week to do as you please. So make time for activities that bring your heart joy so you can enjoy the journey that's called life!

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Writing & creativity

Sagittarius, don't be surprised if you are inundated with ideas, inspiration and opportunities this week. The cosmic forces are gearing up for something big and beautiful for you, but you have to meet them halfway by acting on those inspirations and by following your instincts.

If you are creative, also make time for creative activities this week. Astonishing insights await you on those paths. If you can collaborate with someone else while at it, then even better!

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Gardening

Pisces, the energy this week has a ponderous quality to it for you. You are urged to turn inward and think about the most important area of your life at this moment. Something needs to change here, and the cosmic forces are waiting on the wings to help you make that change. All you have to do is direct your energies here and leave the rest to fate.

Also, if you feel called to, engage with nature this week or spend some time gardening. It will help you stay grounded and bring peace to your soul. Who knows? You may also stumble upon a divine message or two along the way!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.