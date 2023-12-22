5 Zodiac Signs Experience Wonderful Horoscopes On December 23, 2023

The heart wants what it wants. That's the message and energy of today, on December 23, 2023. with only a few more days until the next full Moon, now's the time to unfurl yourself and seize your destiny. Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most when they lean into this message — namely, Aquarius, Capricorn, Virgo, Leo and Taurus. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

First of all, Mercury Retrograde will move from Capricorn to Sagittarius today. So expect a slight change in the way you engage with the world. You may suddenly stop worrying about your career plans and realize that it's time to bolster your social connections and make new ones. It will be important later in your journey.

Sun in Capricorn conjunct Mercury Retrograde will enable you to instinctively know where to turn regarding this. Moon in Taurus conjunct Uranus Retrograde will make sure you pick the right crowd because not all groups and connections are equal. After all, you wouldn't want to get stuck in something toxic, would you? Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 23, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 23, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Aquarius, you have an important choice ahead of you today. Will you continue to stay in a social circle that ridicules/antagonizes you? Or will you strike out on your own and discover your true soul tribe? Whatever you choose, remember that you are on the best horoscopes list because the cosmic forces have got your back. So choose yourself and let them take care of the rest.

Some of you may also benefit from analyzing your priorities today and restructuring them. Have you grown as a person? Have your ideas, desires and destinations changed? Now's the time to fine-tune the course before 2024 begins.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Forgotten hobbies

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Capricorn, the energy today urges you to focus on rest, relaxation, and doing whatever you need to do for your peace of mind and well-being. If you'll find that in the company of your loved ones, seek them out. If, instead, solitude does that for you, don't let peer pressure drag you where you don't want to be. Only once you are aligned with yourself and at peace will you be able to access the blessings that are waiting for you.

Also, some of you may benefit from engaging with certain forgotten hobbies. Whether you last did them ten years back or twenty, now's the time to reconnect with a piece of your youth and discover yourself anew through that experience.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Conflict resolution

Best time of the day: 3 am

Virgo, your finances and wealth are being highlighted today. So don't be surprised if you experience something good in this arena or suddenly come up with an idea that helps you take everything to the next level. Trust your instincts. They will be nudged by the stars today.

Also, if you have been dueling with someone lately or are on shaky terms with anyone, try to resolve your conflict today through a conversation. You can even ask a third person to mediate. The energy is good today for resolving.

4. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Visual entertainment

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, the universe is giving you a blank slate. Do as you please ... and please as you do? You can't go wrong. You can even choose to focus on your top priorities. It will get things rolling in the right direction for you faster than usual.

If you feel called to, binge-watch your favorite TV shows and movies today (whether alone or with your favorite people). Something special lies in waiting for you if you choose this course. Enjoy!

5. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Methodical activities

Best time of the day: 2 am

Taurus, the energy has a sedate quality to it for you. You will benefit from taking it easy, maintaining your usual pace and not doing anything out of the ordinary. Now's not the time to start new adventures. Now's the time to smell the roses and be grateful for all the good stuff around you already.

Some of you will benefit from focusing on "methodical activities" today. Whether it's an ongoing craft project, learning to parallel park your car, organizing your laundry closet, or something else, such activities will help you stay grounded and peaceful.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.