3 Zodiac Signs Learn From Their Mistakes On December 23, 2023

Oh, what an interesting day we have in store for us on this day, December 23, 2023. If you've ever been asked, "What's got into you," then get used to it because that's what the question of the day will be, and for some of us, namely three zodiac signs in particular, what's got into us is that which we will express in ways that may not be that polite.

What we're looking at is Mercury in Sagittarius, and that means we will be blunt and blurting. This transit endows us with incredible energy, and we will feel driven to get things done, tidy things up and say the important things that we believe need to be said. And, because this transit, Mercury in Sagittarius, isn't always concerned about 'delivery,' we may end up blowing a few minds with our poor choice of words.

We have to hope that whoever we approach knows us well enough to cope with the fact that we just don't know how to say things gracefully; we are clods with words. We aren't intentionally mean or rude, but we certainly will come across as insensitive and lacking in empathy. We try, and we are definitely misunderstood.

And for these three signs, it's about learning from our mistakes, as we really need to get that we're all going through our problems and that being a know-it-all isn't going to help anyone on this day, December 23, 2023, during the transit of Mercury in Sagittarius.

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on December 23, 2023

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Even though your entire life has presented you with opportunities to tell others what they should do with their lives, you've never once seen it work, as you always say too much. You are a very smart person, Gemini, and you definitely know how to think things through. However, once you come to your conclusion, you consider nothing further. You are the end of the sentence, the be-all and end-all of that thought process.

What this means is that when you decide to tell someone the truth about THEIR life, as you will do on this day, December 23, 2023, you will be so cruel and so inconsiderate of their feelings that you will crush this person. You believe you are the teacher of Tough Love, but nobody on this planet enjoys Tough Love and they enjoy it even less coming from you, as you seem to find more joy in being 'the teacher' than in what the lesson will do for the other person.

So, you are boastful and nervy during the planet of communicadtion in Sagittarius, and you will find that you are also shunned for your nerves. It's not going to work out as you planned, as you won't walk away from this experience as the great master who taught their peon student what is right from wrong. You blurt out words that you have no right to say, and you will be resented during Mercury in Sagittarius.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Saying what's on your mind always comes easy to you and throughout your entire life, you've learned that just because you can, doesn't mean you should. Yes, you have a way of cutting to the chase, and you can definitely put together words in such a way that you really get your point across, but you also lack the sensitivity that is needed when you are trying to 'teach someone a lesson about themselves.'

Not everyone needs you to teach them how to live, and during Mercury in Sagittarius on December 23, 2023, you are going to feel almost compelled to step in and be the 'great and wise' helper, which will turn out to be a big mistake. Do you have wisdom? Of course, you do, to a degree, but this concept that you're the Wise Elder who must sway the masses with your gigantic, soulful brain is just ... out of the question.

There's an expression that comes to mind: An A**-Ended Master, which is a play on words for 'ascended master.' This describes the person who pretends to be a great sage but is really just a show-off. That's how Mercury in Sagittarius presents you, and the real lesson in all of this is in how you retreat so that you can learn what discretion is all about.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Every word out of your mouth comes with good intentions, Aquarius, as you most sincerely believe that you are here to help. However, the way you deliver your help on this day, December 23, 2023, will make you seem like you think you're better than everyone else. While that is definitely not your goal, you won't be able to help but force your opinion on others as if yours is the one opinion that really counts.

What you are working with is the playful but destructive energy that comes with the transit Mercury in Sagittarius. This aspect will have you speaking up when nobody asks for your opinion because you feel that you 'need' to intervene and that if you don't, you won't be the savior that is needed at that moment. Your intentions truly are honest and good, but you'll come off as a know-it-all snob for your efforts.

The other thing to consider during Mercury in Sagittarius is that you might not be right. Yes, you FEEL right, but you aren't really doing the research needed in order to see any point of view other than your own. So, in a way, Mercury in Sagittarius has you being very insensitive to the feelings of others. You think you are being compassionate, but what's really going on is that you're just being pushy.

