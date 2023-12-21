3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On December 22, 2023

Here, we have a lucky day for three zodiac signs when it comes to love. All things in our lives start to make sense, and it's about time! This is more than likely due to efforts made on our part to come to terms with the end of the year and all that's gone on that's brought us here.

On December 22, 2023, we will likely put aside our gripes and know that there's a better way to handle everything and that we need to 'get real' with what's going on in our love lives, as well.

What makes Friday a very lucky day for love is that, no matter what we've gone through with our partners or even on casual dates, we can see that it's all ... 'so far, so good.'

Sure, the little things pop up here and there, but is it all really 'that bad?' No, in fact, it isn't, and it will be on this day during the transit of Moon trine Mercury that we come to own that fact. For three zodiac signs, 'that's a good thing,' as Martha Stewart would say.

What Moon trine Mercury brings us is the knowledge that it's OK to speak our minds because our romantic partners know that we mean them no harm. We speak up because we want the best and we know that it's only through proper communication that anyone is ever going to understand each other. So, we welcome the idea of honesty and transparency on this day, December 22, 2023.

Three zodiac signs are very lucky in love on December 22, 2023:

1. Taurus, love has made you more forgiving.

Well, it's about time for you to realize that, for all your complaints and grievances, you have to admit that you really don't want to do anything about it, as in ... you are now ready to accept that the person you love just is 'that way' and that it's up to you to 'love 'em, or leave 'em.'

You'll choose to stick with them during this time and on December 22, 2023, you will make what you'll call 'an executive decision' to do your best to accept this person as they are.

That's not to say you condone their poor behavior, as this day is more about the two of you getting together to discuss ways of change. You see that there is a future that you can both enjoy together and with the transit of Moon trine Mercury on your side, you'll notice that communicating with your partner doesn't have that rough edge to it. Perhaps this is because you've become more forgiving and more tolerant as the days go by.

What you do know is that you don't want to have to start again ... with a new person. You really do love the person you are with right now, and your experience with them has shown you that maintaining a relationship is work, no matter how much you'd like to believe that it should come naturally. All couples go through trials, and all couples make mistakes. Welcome to the Moon trine Mercury club, Taurus. You'll be fine.

2. Gemini, you're thankful for the love that you have.

Oddly enough, the feeling that will accompany you through the day is gratitude. While that's a beautiful thing, you aren't always at ease with it because you are in a continuous state of waiting for it to all fall apart.

Yet there's something about this day, December 22, 2023, that has you accepting the idea that the person you are with really and truly DOES love you and that they aren't going anywhere without you. This warms your heart, and you do believe it to be the truth.

During the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you're going to find that it's a lot easier for you to express certain emotions to your romantic partner and this frees you up so much that it's noticeable. It's like you've been given a second chance at expressing yourself romantically and while you may not be used to it, you feel that this is something you could definitely make a part of your everyday life. Being loving every day; that's the plan, and you like this plan.

What Moon trine Mercury affords you, Gemini is the very real idea that this relationship is safe. The person you are with has no ulterior motives, nor do they secretly wish to bolt at the first moment they get a chance. All the paranoias and fears that linger in your mind will evaporate, and you will know why gratitude rules your day. Because the fear is gone and you can finally breathe easy and know that you are, indeed, loved.

3. Virgo, you focus on the future.

It's a lucky day for you and the one you love simply because you feel you've already gone through everything that needed to be said, done and agreed upon in order to get to this stage of development. It's the end of the year and you're stuck with each other, and while that may sound 'inevitable,' there's a quiet kind of joy involved with this. Only the two of you know what it's like to be 'the two of you,' and while you may not have anyone else convinced of your 'great love,' you know the truth.

The truth is, on December 22, 2023, you love your person your way and that you don't follow any particular set of rules when doing so.

And, your partner finds that routine to be 'just fine' by them, and during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you may even find that you've developed a secret love language that only the two of you share. This language allows you to speak freely without fear of hurting the other one, even though to an outsider they may not understand how such a thing is possible.

That's why it is on this day that you secretly smile, knowing that what you have with your loved one is special and unique. No, you will never fit into the mold and you'll never be the kind of couple that is readily accepted as an example of what love 'really is all about,' but do you care, Virgo? Not at all. You didn't know it would end up like this, but in the long run, it's all going your way. You created this weird and wonderful love life of yours and on this day, you're quite content with the way it's worked out.

