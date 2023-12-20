3 Zodiac Signs Are Ready For A Long-Term Relationship On December 21, 2023

Here, we have a time of year when people start feeling as though they want to know what the future has in store for them, especially where love is concerned.

There's something about the end of the year that makes us a little ... neurotic, if you will, when it comes to knowing exactly where we stand and whether we're in relationships that are here to stay or just ships going by in the night.

On December 21, 2023, we have the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn.

It will affect three zodiac signs to the point where we simply have to know what's up, and because we are the kind of people who will have no qualms about asking, we'll put the question to our romantic partners: So, are we in, or are we out?

We're ready for a long-term relationship and transits like Mercury sextile Saturn make this very clear in our minds.

We also have the nerve to speak up so that we don't extend the torture of not knowing ad infinitum.

We want to know and we aren't afraid to confront, and in a way, this is the big moment; what they reply with will either make us, or break us.

Three zodiac signs who are ready for a long term relationship starting December 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You surprise yourself sometimes, Aries because wanting to know where you stand in a relationship is something you don't see on a 'need to know' basis. So during Mercury sextile Saturn, when you get that burning desire to find out what your current partner thinks about the idea of you, two, going for it long term,' you'll laugh at yourself for being so bold. The truth is ... this really is what you want, and that's the bigger shock.

On December 21, 2023, you're going to feel that enough time has past between you and the person you've been seeing that you don't want this relationship to turn into something that isn't considered to be serious.

You didn't start this off feeling too casual about it, as you are never casual with your love. You mean business here, Aries, and you feel that if you are ready for a long-term relationship, then you had better inform your partner about the situation.

What you might not expect is that your partner will be overjoyed that you feel this way and that they, too, wish for the relationship you have right now to become something permanent. Life is too short to mess around with hearts, and you both feel like the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn is there to give you both the nerve to speak up and tell it like it is. You both want the same thing, so ... that's the end of that.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you always fall very hard when you fall in love, you've learned to be wary of your own emotions and not leap into things that might end up in heartbreak and tears. And while you can't predict when or why such a thing would happen, you also can't prevent yourself from wanting to dive in, head first, into a relationship with a person that really makes you feel happy. You want to trust them, and that leads you to want to be with them ... for the long haul.

During Mercury sextile Saturn on December 21, 2023, you will let your feelings be known, and while it may seem that your partner has already signed up for that deal, you'll be happy to see that this is indeed what they want.

They thought you knew this already, as they are the same kind of person as you are, Leo. They fell hard, and they fell hard in love with you, too. Of course, they want to continue for as long as you both shall live.

You can't help but feel a bit vulnerable during Mercury sextile Saturn, as this is the transit that gives you nerve but also makes you feel raw and exposed emotionally. You've always felt that that's what love is; it's about taking a chance, not knowing what's to come and just being there for all of it, anyway. Yes, you've known pain, but that's what allows you to recognize love, pleasure and happiness all the more.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have stayed away from love for so long that you didn't realize how it would affect you today if you found yourself in love with someone new. You always had it in mind that you might not be able to protect your heart forever. Still, you didn't think that you'd so automatically jump right into the burning desire for a lifelong commitment as you do now, especially during the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn on December 21, 2023.

So, it turns out that you haven't changed all that much. Yes, you were able to find yourself a worthy partner because your sense of discretion has been on a high, but it wasn't turned off completely, Sagittarius, and for this, you can be happy.

It looks like you're back on the block again when it comes to love and you don't do it unless you are in all the way. This is the day you express this feeling to your partner so that they know you mean business.

Fortunately, the person you've fallen in love with is smart, practical, and realistic, and yes, they have fallen in love with you, too, which means that yes, they wish to make this a long-term partnership. They are perfectly happy to label it in whatever way you wish because you are precious to this person, and they honestly want you to be happy and feel safe with them. They are not here to break your heart; they are here to hold you and make you feel loved.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.