Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs Before This Week Is Over

"Love is not finding someone you can live with. It's finding someone you can't live without." - R. Ortiz. When you drop the idea of who your partner is or even what the purpose of the relationship is, you allow yourself to fully receive the love and destiny that is meant for you.

While not all relationships are meant to last forever, those that do create space to continually get to know the new or more healed versions of each person so that the goal is never to stop falling in love — even if you've been together for years.

The idea of finding someone you can't live without has recently become popular thanks to the show The Golden Bachelor, in which widow Gerry Turner embarked upon his journey to find love again. During his journey, instead of simply finding someone that he could live with, he decided to focus his energy on someone he couldn't live without.

What does it mean not to be able to live without someone? Surely, with all the talk of independence, boundaries and autonomy, it seems that you are barely supposed to need your partner, let alone feel like you can't live without them.

What happens when the idea of not being able to live without them has less to do with dependency and more with conscious choice? This becomes the idea that while you can exist without your partner, you ultimately decide that life is better with them.

The ability to find value within a relationship and allow yourself to surrender to the power that they have over your life. In some cases, even your destiny allows you never to stop falling in love — or rediscovering your partner along the way.

As the stars converge in a symphony of adventure, hope and love in the week of December 25, allow yourself to look at your partner with fresh eyes. See them for who they are a part of, just being your lover and let yourself take in all that they bring to your life.

Create space to do something new together, to take turns reading as you talk through different topics so that you can see who your partner has become and not just who they were when you met them. The more you allow yourself to see that a long-term relationship is a continued process and not just the final step, the more you can realize what it genuinely means to fall in love with someone you just can't live without.

Relationships improve for these five zodiac signs before the week is over.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Do you believe that you can really have the love you've always dreamed of? Or instead, do you live your life with the assumption or protection that you can't? The week of December 25 asks that you don't just logically believe in reestablishing or creating a romantic connection that truly fulfills all of the dreams you've had but also embody it. When you embody a specific belief or feeling, it changes from just being a logical thought, such as "I know that love is real," to genuinely feeling it within your body. This is what creates the shift from working to creating what you desire to simply just attracting it.

The Full Moon in Cancer on December 26 will shine a bright light of truth on your romantic life as you are urged to reconsider your previous beliefs to help you open up more to love. To receive the romantic promise that will be offered to you, you must stop playing it safe. There is no way in which trying to protect yourself from the very thing you desire will ever end up manifesting all you wish. Instead, you must become crystal clear to yourself and the universe about the kind of love you want to create so that you are also only moving in the ways that will best support your dreams.

During the week of December 25, it's important to spend time reflecting on your internal beliefs regarding your current partner, or even love in general and how it may feel these are being challenged more intensely recently. This is because Pluto is just wrapping up its decade-long journey through your zodiac sign. As it does, it's asking you to release what no longer is helping you grow into all the places you desire. As this realization peaks, make sure you make any decisions with your heart and the full embodiment that what you want isn't only possible but may also be right in front of you as well.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

2023 is a year that many aren't going to be all that sad to see go, and for you, as much as there were beautiful moments, it also brought a lot to the surface that you needed to heal in terms of how you approach relationships. After all, Libra is the zodiac sign that represents partnerships. However, that doesn't mean you always do things perfectly, as you are human. So, it's okay that you've been on this journey to rediscover what you need from love and also to heal the parts of yourself that ever believed you deserved less.

Asteroid Chiron has been moving through Aries officially since 2019 and will remain here until 2026, helping you to heal the belief that you ever had to sacrifice yourself or struggle to receive what is meant for you. Chiron is named for the wounded healer, the one who spends so much time tending to the needs of others that they don't realize that it's only themselves that can heal their wound. In many ways, this also epitomizes your journey of the last few years as you realize that no matter how much work you put in, you can't make something be meant for you if it's not.

As Chiron stations direct in Aries, it will open up a platform of healing and being able to make decisions that are in alignment with your highest self. This unlocks the ability to see yourself, your partner, and even your relationship in a new light. Try to focus more on the good or on the actual value that they bring to your life during this time and remember that it's not about working harder but seeing if a natural commitment develops because of the deep connection that you both share. When you change how you see love, you just may see how powerful love has already changed you.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are still getting your feet under you after spending a great amount of the year in an inner reflection thanks to Jupiter moving through Taurus in the deepest part of your chart. This may have come across as being quieter than normal or even feeling like you are alone, even if you are in the most amazing relationship. While all of this has been necessary for your inner process and growth, you are now entering a phase of truly being able to see the purpose, which will also help you find a new sense of connection with your partner.

As Jupiter stations direct in Taurus, drawing you out of your head and back into the world, Venus, the planet of love, will shift into Sagittarius, helping to ignite the fires of love. This is the perfect time to plan some time away together or even a staycation. Whether you mix it up by traveling to a new location or even just trying that new restaurant together, focus your energy on getting to know one another again. This period of growth and reflection that you've been on has changed who you are in the best ways possible, but your partner deserves a chance to get to know who that is.

You will feel more emotionally connected to your partner the week of December 25, which will help you create space for conversations and even experiences together. Try to be mindful of consciously choosing to reach out to your partner, extend an invitation, or do something together. After Jupiter has been retrograde in Taurus for so long, your default setting may be set to solo, so the best thing that you can do for your relationship is to remember that you actually do have a partner who loves you and wants to continue investing in life together.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Jupiter has been moving through Taurus, ruler of your romantic sector since earlier this year, and while it's often a time of new romantic possibilities and even marriage, this era for you was different as the North Node was here for a large portion of this time. Now that the stars have shifted and Jupiter is stationing direct, with the North Node in Aries helping you to focus on determination and your well-being, you can also start to see how that positively affects your relationship or romantic life if you're looking to meet someone new.

To be able to fully receive all the divine possibilities and blessings the universe has in store for you, you also must realize that a large part of what comes next rests within yourself. Much of what the last couple of years have brought is that internal realization of how much you matter and that you need to ensure you're not carrying on with any lingering cycles of trying to give others the love that you've always desired. When you can focus on your inner self, care for what you need, and prioritize your needs, you naturally will make different romantic decisions — and even be able to observe the opportunities around you.

In the week of December 25, as Jupiter stations direct in Taurus and Chiron is direct in Aries, you reach the perfect opportunity to create the healthiest and most loving relationship you've ever had. If you've been questioning things with a current partner, try to reflect on what you specifically need to change to have the harmony and balance you are now seeking. If you are looking for new love, for the person you can't live without, then this will allow you to start seeing that it was never impossible suddenly, but it just came down to you finally seeing the possibilities.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

To genuinely create the relationship you desire, you have already learned that you must release the expectations or visions that you had for what your perfect person would be. While there is always the necessity for physical attraction, many times, that "it" factor establishes over time the more you get to know someone and the deeper the emotional and mental bond becomes. In reality, initial chemistry is often your wound finding similarity and comfort in your partner instead of the actual bond of true love.

You have been on a journey to heal, release and let yourself embrace. However, love presents itself to you. Now, as you prepare for the last week of 2023, there may be a few surprises in store for you. Venus in Sagittarius lights up your sector of commitment, marriage and joy, while Chiron stationing direct in Aries helps to bring in luck, expansion and even travel opportunities. If you are already planning on traveling with your partner, just know that it will be more than just fun and making memories together. It will truly create the space of getting to know one another all over again and create a bond that can last forever.

Suppose you are going to be visiting family or even taking a solo trip. In that case, if you've always dreamed of it, then just remain aware of who you may bump into, as there is a high possibility you could make a significant connection while traveling that could turn into the relationship you've always dreamed of. The energy this week may also bring a New Year's proposal or even the realization that now that you've finally released how love should show up, you're experiencing greater happiness than you ever thought possible. Don't over-question when the universe hands you what you've always wanted. Instead, say thank you and trust that this time, the love you feel is real.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.