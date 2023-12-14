5 Zodiac Signs Will Have Beautiful Horoscopes On December 15, 2023

New chapters will begin and old ones will end on December 15, 2023, as we slowly inch our way towards the end of 2023. While five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Aries, Leo, Capricorn, Cancer and Taurus — there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

With Mercury Retrograde standing out as the main astrological energy of the day, we are being asked to be more mindful of our actions and decisions at this time. This includes who we spend time with and what we allow into our sphere. If you succeed here, you will set yourself up for massive success in the new year. After all, 2024 will begin with Mercury going direct again.

Sun in Sagittarius trine North Node in Aries is also here to remind us that good things in life are worth sacrificing for, but you can't just sacrifice and expect everything to fall into your lap the very next day. Have faith in the divine forces and divine timing. Things will eventually come to fruition for you.

If you feel called to, the energy is great for a cord-cutting ritual. You can use two (or more) black candles for this and a ring of salt. After all, how can you embrace the new if the old (and unwanted) is still lurking around in the eaves, waiting to muck things up for you? Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 15, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 15, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Physical training/activities

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Aries, the energy is absolutely exquisite for you. You will feel blessed, happy and the universe's favorite child. So don't be surprised if obstacles suddenly get removed from your path and opportunities flow to you like it's payday two weeks early. (Maybe the last bit will be so for a few of you.)

You are being encouraged to focus on your health and physical fitness while you experience all this good stuff. The more you get your blood pumping and roaring (whatever your activity of choice might be), the better things will be for you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Sensual play

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Leo, if you feel pensive at any time, stop for a few minutes and focus on that feeling. Be gentle as you explore what's causing it and what the hidden messages are. You will be stunned when you unearth the wisdom waiting for you. Some of you are about to start something new in your life — whether a relationship, a new job or something else — and this will help you start that journey with aplomb.

Sensual activities are also being highlighted here for you. So whether you engage in it with someone else or on your own, try to slow down the experience so you can be more mindful during it. Something delicious awaits you if you do.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Sagittarius & Leo

Best area to focus on: Detective work

Best time of the day: 2 am/pm

Capricorn, it's perfectly alright to hear others' opinions and advice but make sure to trust your judgment. You are in your authority era at this time and need to keep practicing this skill. The more you do, the more gifts the universe will bestow upon you.

Some of you will benefit from focusing on detail-oriented tasks and indulging in activities that require deduction and observation. It can be literal detective work if your profession is along those lines (whether as a scientist, police officer, government official, etc.) or something more playful that involves books, video games and so on.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Play

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Let your heart be your guide, Cancer. You will not go wrong if you allow this. Just remember that there's a difference between living in a heart-centered manner and wearing your heart on your sleeves. The latter is better left to children who have guardians to protect them from red-flag individuals.

You are also being encouraged to focus on playful activities that bring joy, camaraderie and laughter into your life. In fact, try to engage in these along with your loved ones for maximum effect. Some of you stand to make core memories if you lean into this hard.

5. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Personal finances

Best time of the day: 5 pm

The universe has an abundance of gifts waiting for you, Taurus. Just when you think the day can't get any better, it will. Then some more ... and some more. Don't let this psyche you out and make you anxious. Grab the opportunities and the blessings and make the most of your good fortune. You stand to gain a lot in the coming days if you can get the ball rolling right now.

You may also want to focus on your finances, especially if you want to enhance your investment portfolio in some way, change something in your career or adjust your budget to make space for something wonderful in the future. Light a green-scented candle while doing so and you will feel more grounded as you carry on.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.