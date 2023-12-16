3 Zodiac Signs Want Success More Than Love On December 17, 2023

Because the end of the year looms, we cannot help but feel as though we need to get our ducks in order, as we do not want to envision walking into the new year in any kind of chaotic state.

We want to know where we stand in every department of our lives. This is not everyone's idea of fun, but for three zodiac signs, December 17, 2023, is all about making sense and finding order in chaos.

Because we have the transit of Sun sextile Moon bringing us both positive energy and a one-pointed vision, some of us may conclude that, at this point in our lives, we need to focus on success.

We might have that 'nobody's coming to save us' attitude that always resolves itself in the idea that 'we have to do it ourselves.' This is smart thinking, too.

While it may make us seem cold or uncaring, there is a truth that rises to the surface on December 17, 2023. We need to concentrate all of our time on success and that love is going to have to take a backseat during the early months of the new year.

We are very serious about this choice. We opt for success over love because we are thinking of 'the big picture' during Sun sextile Moon.

Three zodiac signs who want success more than love on December 17, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When you love, you go hard, and you regret nothing. Love has always been there for you, but it's also presented you with a burden-like feeling, one that you know you could do without if you are to succeed in this life. Love will always be there for you, and you'll be able to enjoy its benefits and pleasures in the future. As of now, specifically on December 17, 2023, you know that you need to keep your eye on something other than love.

During the transit of Sun sextile Moon, you're going to be very keen on the idea that the new year brings promise and excitement, and this year, you don't want to waste it on love. While that may sound harsh, you perceive love as a perk. Right now, you are much more interested in money and financial success. In order to have what you want, you need to concentrate. Love breaks your concentration, and you know it.

That is why, on this day, during the transit of Sun sextile Moon, you make a firm decision. Make money, put love aside ... for now. The future is something you feel you can manipulate and you want to be the person that thinks ahead. You don't want to be surprised and while you know you can't control the future, you want to have that edge. This can happen only if you place success before love. You have it in you to do so, and you will do just that.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Right now, it's all about the money. You don't care if people judge you for thinking this way, nor do you care about what people think of you in general. You are not doing this for people; you are doing this for yourself, and 'this' is all about creating successful paths that will ensure you have a financially stable future. You are absolutely fine with making this your priority. Love can wait. Love is always there.

What isn't always there is money and that is something you mean to change because, during the transit of Sun sextile Moon, you may feel the need to invest. You might not have thought this way until now, but on December 17, 2023, you're going to feel close enough to the new year that you'll want to take your life seriously. No one has come to rescue you. You're the one who is about to take that stand during Sun sextile Moon.

So, love can wait. It's just not your main goal right now. You realize that you're taking a chance, but what is life if you do not take risks? You are ready to risk love for money right now, and you don't care if the world scowls at you for your decision. Only you know what will make you happy, and right now, as the new year approaches, you just want to know that you can create security for yourself. You go for success in business rather than in love.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Love has all but drained you dry, and quite frankly, you're tired of being tired. It's fun to be in a relationship and even more fun to get along once that relationship has started to take off. Then there's the rest of it all, and for you, at this point in your life, it's just a drag. You really don't want to have to do the maintenance work that's required in order to keep a romance alive. Maybe someday, but not on December 17, 2023.

It inspires you to go for the gold, literally. Romance is one thing, but you feel like you want to enter 2024 knowing who you are and what your goals are. You are not just goal-oriented; these aren't empty words. You have a standard of achievement in mind, and success is the result. You will do what it takes to achieve this success and you know that you need to avoid being in love for this to happen.

During Sun sextile Moon, it's all about distractions. You know what distracts you and you know that distractions are deadly when success is the whole point. So you are happy to set aside things like love affairs, dates, promises, etc, for the sake of setting your intentions on being successful — another day for love and romance. Right now, the only thing you can think about is money and success. You'll win this one, Scorpio. Know it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.