3 Zodiac Signs Are Very Lucky In Love On December 15

The month of December brings us a host of interesting transits, and while we aren't always visited by the celestial body known as Lilith, December 15, 2023 brings us the good fortune that comes with the transit of Mercury trine Lilith.

Three zodiac signs are going to be so lucky in love on December 15: Aries, Taurus, and Leo.

Friday is the day we trust in our gut feeling and we find the nerve to say something provocative to our romantic partner.

And, when we say 'provocative,' we aren't limited to racy ideas or intimate suggestions. Three zodiac signs will take what's on their mind and begin the process of making it into reality with their partners in tow.

We trust ourselves enough to convince the people we love that we really are on to something and that they should 'follow.'

In other words, Mercury trine Lilith brings out the negotiator in us. We are diplomatic but persuasive, and in a way, this might just be what's needed in our relationship, as in someone taking the lead.

Often, we rely too much on the direction given by our partners. We are ready to take the reins and show our romantic partners that new beginnings await and we can embrace newness.

1. Aries, this is your life entering a high romantic note.

Everyone does not automatically accept Lilith's energy; one has to be strong-willed and ready for change in order to make the best out of a Lilith transit. That's basically you in a nutshell, Aries.

During Mercury trine Lilith on December 15, 2023, you're going to see that time is a-wasting.

If you and your partner really want to attempt some of the things that you've only talked about, then it's time to get a move on. First... there's talk. There's hashing out the details.

This is where Mercury trine Lilith really adds to your day. Mercury's energy makes it so that you're not just blabbing out ideas without a foundation.

Mercury trine Lilith has you really getting into the nitty gritty, which makes conversation so much more enjoyable... and productive in the long run.

This is the day when you and your romantic partner decide to do something big, something 'earth-shattering' in your lives together ... something positive and good.

You'll also see that once you start the machine up, it will 'tickle' you in a way, meaning you'll start to feel giddy about how good it's all going. You and your honey will feel that, as a team, there's basically nothing you can do together as long as all the cards are on the table.

During the transit of Mercury trine Lilith, you'll see that not only are the cards laid out, but that you both read them the same way. This is the beginning of something new and promising for both of you.

2. Taurus, love and romance are coming together nicely for you.

What becomes very apparent to both you and your partner on this day, December 15, 2023, is that you have more in common than you have not, meaning ... it is a very good day to remember all that you share and all that is good.

With the energy of Mercury trine Lilith floating around you, you may feel the need to challenge your bond with this person. In a way, you could make that a playful thing; just keep in mind that it's play and not war.

Essentially, this day has the potential to put you and your partner face to face so that you cannot avoid the inevitable, and the inevitable may just be one of those profound conversations.

You know the kind, as in 'the kind you've been putting off.' Mercury trine Lilith has no room for bargaining or wasting time. It supplies us with just enough nerve to get the job done and on December 15, 2023, we will be tackling that job.

You know that you could fail, and you really don't see that as a hindrance, as this day brings out in you the need to go with the flow and take that chance.

You'll see that your nerve brings you good luck and that your partner is just as nervy and lucky as you are.

During Mercury trine Lilith, it's best to just trust in the universe and see where it goes.

This day gives you the support you need to say the things that will elevate your relationship to an even higher level.

3. Leo, so many good things are coming to you in the area of love.

December 15, 2023, has you feeling as though you want to reach out to your partner and show them that you have so much more to you than meets the eye. You have been holding back for a while now, getting to know them and getting used to the idea that this isn't just a passing thing.

This is a real love affair, and now that it's the end of the year, you're only starting to admit it to yourself. That works well with the day's transit of Mercury trine, Lilith, as this aspect helps you to loosen up and go with the flow.

If you end up showing your amorous side, that's because Mercury trine Lilith is very much interested in romantic intimacy and the expression of love through physicality.

Forget your inhibitions, Leo, which is an odd thing to say to a Leo. However, not all Leos are the same person.

In your case, it's OK to accept the idea that you still have a long way to go before you show your true self ... in the bedroom.

Well, there's no time like the present, and while this holiday season may not be all twinkles and light, you still feel as though your relationship is what you can rely upon for great joy ... and you'd be right.

During the transit of Mercury trine Lilith, you will feel like shedding that old inhibited skin and showing the person you love that you are there for them, in body, mind and soul. This day brings great luck to lovers who need that extra push.

