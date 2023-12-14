3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Tough Times On December 15, 2023

One of the more obvious things that we may notice on this day is that time seems to be standing still for many of us. It's mid-December and we just want to get this show on the road already. Yet, we're in that section of the year that could be called 'the doldrums,' which makes us feel as though everything has come to a dead calm. We cannot just 'magic' our way to the end.

So, what we will find happening on this particular day, December 15, 2023, is that we just don't have the patience to endure what feels like the endless and eternal wait that eventually delivers us into 2024. We are so impatient, aren't we?

For three zodiac signs, this is nothing less than torture and made so by the transit of Moon square Jupiter, which stretches it all out for us and makes us feel as though, any second now, we're going to start screaming for relief.

"Oh, stop being so dramatic" we may tell ourselves. It's only two weeks, so we might as well make the best of it. Know that everyone on Earth is feeling this way, and not everyone here is being as dramatic as all that.

If you are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here, you will find a way to overcome. Do yourself a favor and get yourself a couple of good books, hunker in for some TV binging and just deal with it. Moon square Jupiter is just one of those days where we learn to overcome our attitude even when you don't have any patience to give.

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on December 15, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What really grinds your gears is the fact that you seem to be moving at a pace that nobody else is, meaning that you've got some super productive ideas that you want to move on. Yet, the vibe of everyone around you is, 'chill out, relax. We'll get to it next year. Stop worrying so much.' OK, when someone tells you to relax, it instantly raises your hackles; how dare they tell you to relax???

The truth is, you are a very involved person and you don't like wasting time. On December 15, 2023, you won't want to play by the rules because the ruler of the day is Moon square Jupiter, and it has made everything come to a standstill. You want to rebel, but you find you have no power because there's nobody around you who is supporting the idea of momentum. You're all alone in your racy mind, and while you want things done, done, done, all you get is, 'Hey, take a load off ... relax.'

Oh boy. That's not going to work with your Gemini need to produce. The thing with you, Gemini, is that you really are quite terrific at putting things together, whether these things are literal objects or intellectual properties. You are just in one of those moods that need more and more energy, and the only energy you'll be experiencing is the slow, withdrawn, dull energy that comes off of Moon square Jupiter.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's not like anyone in your life ever accused you of being patient, Virgo, and so when you show them all that you really have zero tolerance for the dragging pace of the day, no one will be surprised. The deal for you, December 15, 2023, is that you have no room in your life right now for waiting, and being that the year is now obviously coming to a crawl as the days extend themselves into what feels like years to you ... it's just not moving fast enough for your tastes.

So, in your Virgo way, you snap. During the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you aren't in the mood to accept what's going on. You're even less apt to go with the flow, which seems to be going at the rate of molasses dripping from a spoon on a very cold day. Can anyone just pick up the pace a bit? Sorry to say, Virgo, but Moon square Jupiter has us all feeling like kicking back and doing not much of anything.

What may come up for you is that you also realize that what you want is to speed up your healing process. This implies that you are tired of being one way and very much look forward to the new year as you've convinced yourself that 'that' is when real progress takes place. Do not worry about this. The future is still there for you and everything you want to do will still take place. It's only two weeks ago, and besides ... it's all mental.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there's one thing that on December 15, 2023, brings up for you, it's the idea that you still haven't accomplished what you wanted to this year. While you know that you have high hopes for the future, it's during transits like Moon square Jupiter that make you feel as though you might have failed yourself. Still, you aren't one to ever put yourself down, and so, on this day, you will do your best to try and keep it positive.

Staying positive is one of your special talents. Although you do, you have your moments in the dark. During Moon square Jupiter, you might just feel one of those shadowy moments come on. All in all, you will gather strength from these negative mental spaces and know, in your heart, that what you want can and will happen and that it's really just a matter of time. 2024 is just ahead and you know what you'll be doing when it arrives.

So, it's not a terrible day for you, but one where you know that it's up to you to make your dreams come true and that no one is riding by on a white horse to grant you your dream life. This one's on you, and while that's a heavy notion, it's one that your mind can grapple with. OK, so it didn't happen this year, Aquarius; that's OK. That's what the future is all about —making it happen and staying the course. It is done, done and done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.