3 Zodiac Signs See What Went Wrong In Love On December 15, 2023

It's December 15, 2023 and our universe presents us with the power that lies inherent in the transit, Moon sextile Neptune. What we do with this energy is up to us, but for three zodiac signs, the choices and decisions will be obvious.

We decide that our voice is important, as it is important enough to listen to, to be heard, and to speak up. The transit of Moon sextile Neptune has many of us coming forth with the truth about something that we've never felt comfortable sharing.

It's not that what we hold on to is top-secret material, but it's more along the lines of trusting in ourselves and knowing that what we decide on December 15, is, indeed, the right decision.

Because Moon sextile Neptune is a 'mental' transit, we are going to spend a good time thinking things through and coming to terms with what put us here in the first place.

In love, we've made a few mistakes. Will we learn from those mistakes? Yes, three zodiac signs will give me a clear understanding of what not to do in the future, thanks to lessons well learned.

These three zodiac signs stop making the same mistakes in love, starting December 15, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's December 15, and you feel as though this year has kicked you to the curb when it comes to love. You are quite tired of feeling this way, as well, but something inside you rises to the surface, and it happens during the transit of Moon sextile Neptune. The feeling that comes up is the one that shows you that all was not in vain; you learned something from this, and if anything, it's not to repeat the same pattern in your next romance.

So, during Moon sextile Neptune, you'll be able to see the patterns that have led you into what you could only consider a repeat performance of the last affair you had. You mean well, and you suppose your lovers do, too, and yet they consistently disappoint you, and that isn't because your standards are too high.

It's because they see you as the person who will carry them, and baby, you are just not that person. You are not here to carry anyone. Love them, yes, but life is hard enough without having to schlepp them on your back, too.

During the transit of Moon sextile Neptune, what goes on in your mind is resolved: this isn't happening again. You may even consider that those aforementioned 'standards' actually aren't high enough, which is why you've allowed these losers into your life, whether they dominate your time or waste your energy. Sometimes, it takes a few times to get it, but on December 15, 2023, your romantic plan of action will take a radical turn for the better.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You know that you don't want to overthink it, but you can't help but feel as though the bulk of your life's experience is trying to tell you something. On December 15, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Neptune, you are going to see that you've been making the same mistakes over and over and now, finally, with the help of this transit, you're able to know that this must stop. The mistakes can only go on for so long; Friday is D-Day.

Your love life has become a redundant series of expected moves, all of which you see coming from afar. This isn't all about them, though, and you know it. It's about what you've allowed to happen and what you accept in terms of love and relationship. You complain a lot inside your head, but rarely do you do anything to rectify the situation 'out loud.' You fear hurting the person you are in a relationship with, and so you let it all just go the way of the mediocre.

Nothing changes and everything stays the same, and that's where it all gets ruffled up. During Moon sextile Neptune, you know that the mistakes you've made are real and there for a purpose. To ignore them would be insanity, and you are anything but insane. I'd time for you, Libra, to not only learn from those mistakes but to act on them so that you can create a much happier life for yourself. Don't wait. Don't wait to 'see what will happen' if you make the same mistake again.

3. Pisces, you're done letting people take advantage of your love.

If there's one thing that starts to become all too clear for you on December 15, 2023, it's that you have let yourself become a doormat, and while that was nothing your partner ever required, you seem to have belittled yourself over the years to accommodate them. They may have noticed this too and begged you to stop, stand up for yourself and just let it all go, and yet, you've held on to this victim-hood for what seems like no reason at all.

Nobody wants to support a victim endlessly. Yes, your partner loves you but they have also tried to empower you. You know now that you are the only one who can truly empower you, and during the transit of Moon sextile Neptune, it will all make sudden sense to you. You are the one who insists on the mistakes you keep on making, and on this day, December 15, 2023, you realize how destructive this really is.

Friday marks a whole new attitude for you, Pisces, as Moon sextile Neptune really shows you that you need not take the position of victim or 'poor thing' any longer, especially considering that you're the only one who thinks of yourself this way. During Moon sextile Neptune, you will get your mojo back and once it hits, you'll wonder why you never caught on until now. This Friday is the beginning of the New You, Pisces. Go with it. Own it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.