Three Specific Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love This Week

Sweet, simple and relaxing. That's the energy of love this week, between December 18 - 24, 2023. Five Chinese zodiac signs will have the best experiences under this influence — namely, Dragon, Ox, Pig, Horse and Monkey. That doesn't mean the other zodiac signs have been forgotten.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Earth over Mountain (#15), changing to Water over Wind (#48). it's asking us to think about how our desires and expectations in love have evolved with time.

Did you like the same personality traits in romantic partners when you were a teenager as compared to now? What did you want out of life and love when you were younger? What do you want now?

Throughout all such realizations, one common theme will emerge. That's your true need in love. Focus on it and hone in on it. Out of all things, this is what a significant other must satisfy for you to experience lasting happiness with them.

If you know it, you won't waste your time with the wrong people, regardless of how beautiful/handsome they may look or the wealth they may bring to the table. That's where your true luck in love exists. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of December 18 - 24.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love this week:

1. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, if you are single, new love is coming your way. It will blow your mind when it finally finds you. Expect good laughs, excellent camaraderie and a few social media posts this week that strike jealousy in the hearts of others. Your luck in love is helping you manifest a relationship that will be the talk of the town in the best way possible.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week will draw heart-soothing experiences to you in the presence of family and friends. So, if you are scheduled to attend a party or family function with your significant other this week, expect the unexpected in a good way! Just make sure you don't allow the more catty members of such social gatherings to get one over on you. Luck has got your back.

2. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love this week will blossom only when you take care of yourself, your priorities and your needs. Don't let people-pleasing tendencies ruin things for you. Instead, focus on self-care and your inner well-being. This will bring true love to you in the fastest manner possible!

If you are in a relationship, you are also being urged to prioritize self-care and your inner needs this week. The right partner will never begrudge you for that and will try to help you on this quest. The wrong partner will luckily remove themselves from your life and make space for the right one to come in later. Trust your luck. All outcomes will be in your favor.

3. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, you are being urged to focus on stability and long-term partnership while looking for love. You may be squandering your good luck by choosing more toxic dynamics or partnerships with manipulative souls who only want one thing out of your connection, and that's not a future with you. Let luck guide you away from the wrong ones and towards the right folks.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will blossom this week when you find quiet time by yourself. Ideas and inspiration will find you when you do. This will help you intuitively strengthen your connection with your partner and take everything to the next level!

4. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you are single, your luck in love this week will bring you an abundance of options in the intimate arena of romance and love-making. If that statement filled you with glee, get ready. You are about to have some intriguing experiences this week. Just make sure that you and the people you engage with are on the same page. Otherwise, you will invite bad energy into your life.

If you are in a relationship, you are being urged to focus on the long-term and have discussions with your significant other this week about your joint future one year from now, five years from now, and so on. Trust your luck when you do this. The right partner will be thrilled that you want to take everything to the next level with them. If you are with the wrong one, luck will clear them out of your life soon, so you can actually manifest someone who wants all these long-term things with you.

5. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, your luck in love is absolutely extraordinary this week! If you are single, you are being urged to step out of your comfort zone and engage with people more kindly and compassionately. You will attract the same in love. That means being both a giver and receiver instead of overdoing one or the other. Your luck depends on this.

If you are in a relationship, let luck guide you to activities and discussions with your partner that take into account your individual lives as well as your joint experience together. A complete blend is not ideal for you. Neither is too much "solo energy" in a relationship. Luck will help you strike the right balance this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.