3 Zodiac Signs Can't Commit To A Romantic Relationships This Week

Whatever makes a person refrain from committing to a loving relationship is made up of several factors. First of all, if we feel as though we just can't take that leap of faith, it's because our life history has made us this way. We have our reasons. During the transit of the Moon conjunct Mars this wee, we may not be able to list those reasons, but we're certainly not going to do something we don't feel right about doing.

This week, three zodiac signs will be in the position of having to show that we are ready to take the plunge and get into a relationship with someone who wants a commitment out of us. We might feel as though everything was just fine until this request was made of us. It is during Moon conjunct Mars followed by Mercury retrograde that we come to realize just how important it is for us not to commit.

We can't commit because we don't want to do something we feel is false. That's the basic reason. Uncovering the 'why' and 'why not' of it all may not be something we're ready to talk about. What we do know is that we don't want to be pressured into doing something that we don't necessarily believe in.

We may love our partners, but we see commitment as a 'life sentence.' We don't want to feel as though we're not good enough for simply wanting to love our partners 'our way.' Commitment is just not necessary, as actions speak louder than words in this case.

This week, three zodiac signs can't commit to a romantic relationship due to the Moon conjunct Mars:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While you just adore the idea of a great relationship that lasts forever, in peace and harmony, you are also someone who believes all that can happen without the contract that guarantees commitment. You think of commitment as a trap. For you, Gemini, you don't want to be bamboozled into thinking that this is the only way you can show your love ... because that's not you. You are very loving.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Mars and Mercury retrograde, you're going to more than likely have an argument about this topic with the person you are with right now, as they, for some reason, have it in their mind that things would be better if only you'd 'sign on the dotted line.' You feel pressured into being someone you're not and you may even feel resentful of your partner for not accepting your love 'as is' as it truly is not too shabby.

You feel as though commitment kills the spontaneity of the love affair. While you certainly have no intention of cheating on your person, you don't feel like you need to make a grand statement of commitment to them, either. If this hurts them, then it's on them, as you aren't making this happen. They are. During Moon conjunct Mars, you feel like what you give is enough and that they need to accept that.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel as though all you do is give, give, give and you also feel that this is a very happy state of affairs for you. You've never made your partner too unhappy, and you would be only too happy to continue this way for as long as you both live. You've never 'sealed the deal' with any kind of formal statement of commitment because you believe trust is the ultimate commitment.

However, your partner seems to want more, as 'trust' is just a word to them. This is also new news to you; when did they suddenly change? You'll see that during the transit of Moon conjunct Mars and Mercury rx, your partner is suddenly very adamant about wanting some kind of 'written' document of commitment, and this may very well blow your mind. Something is up, and you don't know why they are suddenly like this.

You may do your best to assuage their fears, and honestly, that's all you've ever done, and in a way, this whole thing makes you a bit angry. You resent your partner for wanting more than you are willing to give, considering what you give is excellent, dedicated and filled to the brim with love and respect. This week may be hard for you as you really believe you're doing your best, but you feel like your best just isn't good enough for your partner.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

During Moon conjunct Mars, you'll feel very strongly about doing things the way you feel most comfortable, and that means staying true to yourself, especially in matters of love and relationships. It seems that your partner wants a verbal commitment from you, stating that you will be their partner exclusively. Well, isn't that what you've been all this time, and why on earth are they suddenly so worried about it?

You'll wonder if your partner is perhaps acting on some kind of guilt, as this sudden need for your commitment might imply that they've done something shady. Now they regret it ... so they project their bad behavior onto you, hence demanding some new 'agreement.' All of this is suspect and you don't like it, but most of all, you aren't the commitment type. Yes, you'll stay faithful, but that comes of your own accord.

It's the transit of Moon conjunct Mars that brings out this need in you to fight for your autonomy. What you do with your life is up to you, and you don't want to be persuaded into doing something for someone else simply because they are neurotic. You are a wonderfully dedicated partner and you feel no desire to sign a contract that declares that you're committed to the relationship. You can do that without a piece of paper.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.