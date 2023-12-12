3 Zodiac Signs Demand Respect In Love, December 12 - 13, 2023

By the time we roll around into Sagittarius season, we've seen what all the other zodiac seasons have offered us to work with. While we still have Capricorn right around the corner, we know that by the time it all becomes very Sagittarius, we've accrued some serious knowledge. December 12, 2023, we will see the full manifestation of this sign during the Sagittarius Moon.

Here's a time where the wisdom is being offered in large-scale doses. By the time we get the honor of experiencing this magical transit, the Sagittarius Moon entering Capricorn, we know where we stand in love, in business and in the world. We have grown, and it is during this time of the year that we realize that we are no slouches; we deserve respect, money and love. It's real. Oh yes, it's real.

So, with the Moon as our backbone today, three zodiac signs will see that there is no going back to the place where we accept anything less than what we believe we deserve, and we know that we deserve respect in love. Nothing less will do, and we make it known because we've already established 'self' respect. The rest is up to 'them.'

Three zodiac signs want respect in love on December 12, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You get a real wake-up call; you know that time is fleeting and that when it comes to your romantic life, you know in your heart that you are in no way walking into the next year holding on to some of the gripes you've had with your partner, during the majority of this year. You've got the the transitting Moon on high, and it will point the way and that way will lead you to feelings of self-respect. And, in your case, Cancer, self-respect leads to the need to be respected by others.

You are nobody's fool and nobody's doormat, and even though your partner has always been 'somewhat' respectful, you've wondered if they're just that way to appease you, as if you wouldn't catch the hint otherwise. You do, at times, believe that your partner is just humoring you and that they really aren't as respectful of you and your life choices as they seem to be. You sense something and your sense may very well be correct.

You'll find that during the Moon in Sag entering Capricorn you'll be so fearless in your approach that you won't be able to stop asking the right questions. You are completely in the right for doing so, Cancer, as you owe it to yourself to get down to the truth if you're to give yourself that happy new year. You want to be respected by your partner, and at this point, nothing less will do. Today, you make that known to them.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This year has kicked your butt and the last thing you need at this point is for someone close to you to make you feel bad for whatever happened, especially when it was out of your control. This is something you've started seeing in your romantic partner, and you translate it as disrespect. Oh no, that's not going to be happening. You know what you're worth, and yes, you've seen some hard times but you don't need your supposedly supportive romantic partner making you feel as though you're responsible for 'all' the hard times.

On this day, December 12, 2023, you'll have the Sagittarius Moon backing you up and it will coincide with some thoughts you've been having recently. You haven't been feeling respected and that's just not a thing you can deal with, not now, not ever. During the Sagittarius Moon entering Capricorn, you'll feel brave enough to tell it like it is. You will do just that, and your partner will just have to deal with it.

This day has you making sure that they realize that if they think they can casually disrespect you, even as a 'joke,' you won't be accepting that kind of behavior. While your tone might be friendly and even forgiving, your eyes will say the words they need to hear and those words are: Respect me or forget me. You have that kind of nerve and you won't settle for trash behavior. Not you, Virgo.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The days are long gone when you just sit there as your egotistical partner bullies you and lets you feel as though you can't get a word in edge-wise. Nope, it's no longer on the menu and you know it in your heart. During the Sagittarius Moon entering your sign, you have all the materials you need now, as you've been gathering them all year long, in the event that you'd have to confront your partner on their slowly deteriorating behavior.

For the sake of love, you've endured some true BS and after a while, you feel that it's not your job to endure love but to participate in it with total respect as a couple. What started as a respectful sharing morphed into you playing the fool for a person who saw that as an opportunity to get over on you. It might have been a bad joke at one point, but now it's become a lifestyle and you are way too intelligent not to address it for what it is: abuse.

You demand respect on December 13, 2023, and you do it because there is no other way around it. During the Sagittarius Moon and then in your sign, you'll feel strong enough to stand up for yourself and you will shoot that arrow into the sky and that arrow will be the arrow of self-respect. You love yourself, and so, you demand respect for that love, as it's taken you a long time to arrive at this place. You will do well, Capricorn, because you are always a winner, naturally.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.