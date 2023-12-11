December 12 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

If we can steer clear of negative thinking on this day, December 12, 2023, then we will be able to use transit to the fullest and be rewarded for our mental efforts. We are looking at the New Moon in Sagittarius, and that's no joke when it comes to positive energy — Smack dab in the sun season of Sagittarius. We get to see that what we think manifests.

This is the New Moon we're talking about here, and that means this is the day of the month when we need to hustle up all of our positive thinking so that we can grow, like the Moon, into fullness. When we have the New Moon in Sagittarius, of all zodiac signs, we are being handed a primo opportunity for incredible positive growth.

For three zodiac signs, it's a no-brainer. We know how to treat the New Moon in Sagittarius because we have an innate take on how it works. If we do the right thing by ourselves, we stand to create a scenario where more and more good comes of it. There are certain laws of nature that we come to understand during this time. New Moon energy is the stuff that dreams are made of. We need to honor it with positive thought.

December 12, is going to be a lucky in love day for three zodiac signs.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are the unsinkable Aries and round about this time of the year, you have a real idea of where you want to be and how you can make it happen for yourself. You are not interested in worry anymore, and when it comes to your love life, you want to feel as though that's at least secure and in the bag. Life is hard enough as it is without having to worry about what your partner is up to or thinking. During the New Moon in Sagittarius, you'll create a new line of thought for yourself: all positive, all up and up.

You have seen in the past that as soon as you start showing the people in your life that you, yourself, are someone that nobody needs to worry about ... they catch on. You will be doing this for your romantic partner on this day, December 12, and it will set things up for the way it will go from here on in. "You don't need to worry about me." This concept releases the stress in your partner, and they get to feel a bit easier about you and their life with you.

Your mission for the day is supported by the New Moon in Sagittarius, as you will find that it becomes easier and easier as the days pass by to continue being the person that nobody has to worry about. You aren't here to be a martyr; you don't want to be pitied and you really detest thinking that others see you as someone that needs to be taken care of. During the New Moon in Sagittarius, you relieve the pressure and show them all that you're fine and dandy, 'as is.'

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What makes the New Moon in Sagittarius work so well for your romantic life is that you and your partner get to sit down and go over a few of the things that you know in your heart will just not do. You are very forceful and adamant during the New Moon in Sagittarius. On December 12, 2023, you will feel as though the universe is backing you up. Fearlessness is par for the course and you will utilize this energy, Taurus.

Things may not be ideal with you at home, and you have not gotten up the nerve to do that serious confronting. You know it has to take place and you also know that if you get down to business, you'll be able to work it to your advantage. That's not to say that your advantage isn't what's necessary; it is. You need to be able to brave it out and speak to your partner about what's going on, what's been hurting you, and what simply won't work.

That's how this day becomes a good day for you, as the New Moon in Sagittarius is totally on your side. He is very good at delivering self-confidence and courage. You will be able to stand up for yourself and speak your truth in such a way that won't feel demeaning to your partner, and with a touch of good luck, you'll come to a resolution that will work out very well for you both. There is love there, and that is the foundation on which you are working.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This day brings you nothing but hope and the actions that back it up. You are no stranger to putting in an effort when it comes to your love life. In fact, you believe that you need to be very proactive when issues arise. You've learned from the past that a lack of communication is the road to ruin when it comes to love and relationships, and so you've taken that lesson and you've made good on it.

December 12, 2023, brings you the New Moon in Sagittarius, and this is no run-of-the-mill transit for you. This is what you feel is your big op, your 'day one,' your ground zero. Tuesday is the day you step up and share with your partner what is most important to you, and you do it with the idea that both of you can benefit from this kind of thinking for the days and perhaps the years to come. You are driven and focused, and your aim is true.

All you want is for this relationship to last in truth, honesty, and the idea that the both of you can keep it going happily for the entirety of your time together. It is during the New Moon in Sagittarius that you put that thought into the ether, where it has a chance of manifesting tenfold. You are good at believing and keeping the faith, and it marks the first day of many awesome days to come with the person you have come to want in your life until the very end.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.