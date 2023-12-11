3 Zodiac Signs Need To Stay Strong On December 12, 2023

Today brings us a New Moon, and that offers us the opportunity to put to use the adage, "I think, therefore I am." What this means is that during New Moon transits, we have access to the universal power of manifestation. Today, what we think about has lunar power behind it and will become ... which means we have to think positively ... or else.

The problem with the day's transit is that it's not alone, and side by side, we will see that the looming event of the day is no more New Moon but Moon conjunct Mars and that's where things get dangerous. For three zodiac signs, we may just take some of that Moon conjunct Mars energy and use it to manifest all the wrong things at all the wrong times, if we aren't careful.

Because we wake up feeling powerful and directed, we may think that we are, perhaps, a little too 'godlike' in so much as we start to believe that whatever we think is what we are destined for. Where the trouble comes in is when our thoughts become ego-fueled and selfish, and that's so much a part of Moon conjunct Mars's vibe. Expect to manifest many frustrating moments today and for days to come. This day is for 'being careful what we wish for,' in other words.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 12, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

On December 12, 2023, you will experience a rush of enthusiasm and willfulness, and this is all because you believe in yourself. Hey, that's a terrific thing, and you should never feel otherwise in a perfect world. However, in THIS world, you might be getting ahead of yourself, as the transit of Moon conjunct Mars might have you feeling as though you have superhuman powers. Today, during the New Moon, you'll feel optimistic, but you will definitely overshoot your abilities.

OK, so that doesn't exactly sound too awful, and you're right. It's not the end of the world. It might be an ego blow, as your super positive energy may start to dim as the day goes on, simply because you start getting the point: things are going to take much longer than you had in mind. Manifesting those dreams may be noble, but as soon as the angry side of Moon conjunct Mars takes over, as it will, suddenly you'll see that your manifestations are filled with hostility.

You are going to be a classic example of "I think, therefore I am" today, Gemini. This is because you're going to get yourself into such a state of anger and pushiness that you'll feel as though you don't deserve what you're living through. The weird thing is that it will become obvious to you as the day goes on that you put yourself there by thinking yourself into that negative state. Yes, it's a vicious circle of negative thinking gone astray.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Now and then, you are hit with the confidence bug, and you start to feel as though you are truly the King of the World and that you are entitled to having whatever it is that your heart desires. While that's not an altogether bad way to be, you may find that on this day, December 12, 2023, you will encounter the vibrational field of Moon conjunct Mars. This is what's going to have you making that detour into negativity and hostility.

You are used to getting what you want, and not because you're some kind of spoiled brat who pouts and moans their way into things, but because you work hard to get what you need. You work so hard that you believe your efforts are exactly what gets you ahead of others. While this, too, is positive, you are also bringing in the idea of entitlement and ego. December 12, has you believing that you are OWED privilege, and when your plans feel like they are riddled with anger, you'll see that this day is not all you thought it would be.

You have begun the process of thinking yourself into a bad mood, basically, Libra. You want things your way, and you truly do believe that you aren't asking for more than your share. Still, your actions reveal that you are indeed asking for more because your attitude is one of entitlement. You aren't considering the circumstances of your desires, nor are you thinking about the people around you. This will lead to you having a hard time today.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are a person who has a degree of patience but also tends to think that you are in a position to have things handed to them. You feel that, on December 12, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, certain things were supposed to go your way, and you are starting to get angry that nothing is dropping into place. While you have patience and stamina, you feel that you do have a breaking point, and you'll notice that the events of today seem to be pushing you to your limit.

December 12, 2023, may not be your best day, and so much of that is due to the expectations you had. Because of the transit Moon conjunct Mars, especially during the New Moon, you'll feel as though you've done enough and that you should be receiving the reward you had in mind ... you feel you've put in the time, did your due diligence, and now ... where's your reward? Today makes you feel like a spoiled brat, and you don't like thinking of yourself in that way.

The trouble here is that ... you can be a spoiled brat, Aquarius and you do, on some level, feel as though the world owes you something. Today gives you that 'smack in the face' reality lesson that teaches you that you, too, have to wait in line and that even though life is generally much easier for you, today shows you that you are on the same level as everybody else. You may resort to much harrumphing today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.