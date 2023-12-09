3 Zodiac Signs Take Back Their Power On December 10, 2023

Ever have one of those days when you think you're the clever one in the room, and yet nobody gets your jokes or thinks you're funny? December 10, 2023, will show us that during the transit of Moon opposition Uranus, what we think is a fabulous idea if the stuff gets rejected as soon as it comes up.

For three zodiac signs, we're going to need to grin and bear it as nobody wants to see things our way, and what hurts about all of this is that we really come up with some great stuff.

We see ourselves as the innovating force wherever we go, and we honestly believe that we should be listened to and considered. We are doing our best and it seems everyone around us prefers 'mediocrity.'

December 10, 2023, we will try our patience, and if we aren't careful, we might end up taking it all too personally. We have to draw the line between believing that Sunday is one of those days' and 'now everything is against me.' Our perception of the day is what will make or break it. Yes, we might be geniuses who could save the planet, but if no one's listening, well, it's their loss, right?

Three zodiac signs finally get over a painful heartaching relationship starting December 10, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The only thing that adds that touch of negativity to this day, December 10, 2023, is that you foresee an outcome that isn't about to happen, and because of this, you feel sad. The reason for the sadness is that you feel as though you have so much to give to the people in your life who mean the most to you. During the transit of Moon opposition Uranus, these people just aren't listening. You, being you, Aries, take it personally.

It's true, though; you really are the innovator here. You're the person who comes through with your plans and you are the person who continuously surprises people with your ability to rise above the obstacles that besiege you. You are able to show people that you have an indomitable spirit. The problem here is that during Moon opposition Uranus, your spirit is dulled and brought down because you need to be heard, not ignored or shooed away.

You could become angry over this, but you won't. You've learned the hard way that your anger could take over the universe and you don't want to give away that much power. You start the day with brilliant and beautiful intentions. The only real issue with this day, December 10, 2023, is that nobody cares enough to stop what they're doing to give your great thoughts a chance. Frustration, yes, but tomorrow is always there, and you will always be a forceful and brave Aries.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have figured that it's the end of the year and it's time to lighten things up around here. That means at the office, or home, wherever it is that you choose, you will bring the lighthearted party and of course, you'll expect the best results because, in your mind, you've got the winning attitude. All that would be wonderful on another day, but on this one, December 10, 2023, it's going to end up feeling like you're pushing a boulder up a cliff rather than cracking a joke in a room full of friends.

The transit enforces your attempt to make light of everything, Moon opposition Uranus. You will eventually get the hint that no matter what you do or how hard you try to bring levity into the picture, the people around you are more content with their doom and gloom. You try and try, and during Moon opposition Uranus, you will know that nobody here can take a joke, so why bother continuing with your comedy routine?

Yes, you have a dark sense of humor and on occasion, you can really get the room cackling with laughter. Still, it seems that during Moon opposition Uranus on December 10, 2023, all you can get going is a stir of annoyed expressions made by a bunch of people who seem much more into their phones than anything in real life. It's you versus the phone-obsessed, and guess who wins? That's right. Tech for the win.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While still in your fire element season, you can't help but feel very confident about your ability to sway the masses, or to break it down, to make people laugh. Sunday? Not so much. On December 10, 2023, you will wake up smiling and feel as though all you wish to give the people in your life is a giggle. You come equipped with jokes and during Moon opposition Uranus, you'll see that no matter what you say or no matter how charming you are, nobody's interested.

Well, that's stinks. There you are, feeling like a million bucks, and all you can muster up is a couple of groans and a few disgusted remarks. Disgusted? What? How did your happy-go-lucky nature ever go that sour on a person? During Moon opposition Uranus, you can get used to it, as this is the transit that tends to take all great intentions and turn them into someone else's unwanted nightmare. You try hard, Sagittarius and all you get is a lukewarm response.

Because Moon opposition Uranus stimulates in us a need to share interesting and oddball ideas, this takes hold of you BIG TIME and inspires you to get out there and just wow the crowd. No such luck, however, because this transit also ensures that we can't take a joke and that our sense of humor never even reaches the Richter scale. We are alone with our giddy selves, and you'll find yourself saying a lot of, "So what if they can't take a joke!" Waaah!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.