3 Zodiac Signs Need A Break From Love On December 9, 2023

Three zodiac signs may walk away from love on December 9, 2023. They need space and time for reflection. Now and then, we want a 'time out' from love. That could range from wanting a little time alone to booking a trip with friends, just for the purpose of giving our romantic relationships a little room to breathe.

Needing a break from love isn't a bad thing, but it may very well be a necessary thing.

For necessity, we have to be honest with ourselves. We need to be upfront with our partners when we feel this need to avoid repressing ourselves, which may lead to trouble further down the road. Three zodiac signs will know that taking that well-needed break is a must and that it has to start on this day, December 9, 2023.

The transit that influences us today is Moon trine Saturn; here, we get to see how things like rules and regulations are there for us to bend, re-write and shape according to what our version of happiness requires.

If we need a break from love, the act of creating some time off doesn't need to become a drama. In fact, if the communication is done well, we may add years to the relationship. It's all about respect.

Three zodiac signs need a break from love on December 9, 2023:

1. Leo, you need a break because this relationship has worn you down.

While some of us want a break from love just to feel a sense of individuality and freedom, you might actually be feeling the power that comes along with the transit of Moon trine Saturn to shine a light on your frustration.

Your situation, at present, is one that you aren't sure you can take much more of. You might be at that place where you wonder if giving that 'second chance' to your partner was even worthwhile.

What you do feel, however, is that you need a break from this person, and perhaps from love, altogether. Right now, you feel that love is a burden to you and that you are tired of carrying around the weight of another person.

On December 9, 2023, your frustration will mount to such a level that you may find yourself taking very long walks just to get away from them. You need this downtime, and yet, finding it is hard to come by.

You are also unsure you want to go back to the person you are involved with because taking a break from love may just be the gateway to what you really want, which is to be free from this person altogether. These are thoughts that bang around in your head, and while you don't like considering them to be the truth, you also realize that right now, you're not about to do much about it. That is why taking 'little' breaks is important for you during Moon trine Saturn.

2. Libra, you need to walk away for me-time.

What you may not have established right up front with your romantic partner is that, in all reality, you're not a day-to-day kind of partner, meaning you can be loyal and committed, but as far as time goes, you definitely require space to yourself.

This kind of request isn't always met with a smile, but if you choose the right partner and show them who you really are right from the start, you can establish this in advance and avoid hassles later on.

December 9, 2023, is one such day, and your desire to simply break away to be by yourself, away from love, away from responsibility will be great.

During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will follow your heart where it leads you, and that will, of course, be to a place where you can be alone. To think, to dream, to simply enjoy the peace of solitude. This is a necessity for you, Libra, and you can live no other way.

What you'll be able to know is that if you did the right thing in the beginning, then all will go smoothly and according to plan. The last thing in this universe that you want to do is create a misunderstanding, and you never want to hurt anyone, especially not your romantic partner, so you need to be honest with them on this day, December 9, 2023. You need your time away. Moon trine Saturn supports this need.

3. Aquarius, you want to keep your autonomy.

While there's always been that side of you that needs to break away and grab yourself some peace, you are still the same Aquarius who fears offending your romantic partner and wishes not to incur their wrath. You may have found yourself someone to love and cherish. There's also a good chance that this person is also somewhat of a control freak, which implies that they want to control your time.

Be it as it may, December 9, 2023, instills in you that burning need to slip away and get that well-needed break from love simply.

You won't be putting it in those words, exactly, as you are sure that your partner won't understand 'why' you'd want a 'break' from them, but you'll find a way to get what you need. The transit of Moon trine Saturn completely supports you, and you'll find that if you need it ... you'll get it.

This day may be a struggle at first, but nothing about it is unexpected. In fact, you know that your partner won't immediately get into the idea of you taking a break from THEM, but they'll start to see the point and agree to it after a while. This can only strengthen the relationship and you both know it. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, then today is the day you implement the first stage of absence. Hey, you'll be back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.