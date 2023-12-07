The 3 Zodiac Signs Fall Madly In Love Over The Weekend Of December 8 - 10, 2023

Just the idea of a Scorpio Moon lets us know right off the bat that the love we feel isn't going to be lukewarm. Oh no, nothing is tepid during the Scorpio Moon.

While that might include our tendency to fly off the handle and show that we are impatient or ill-mannered, it is just the stuff to show that in love. We are ready to fall madly into it.

We're not holding back when it comes to love this weekend, and that's because, during the Moon in Scorpio December 8 - 10, we are emotional time bombs.

We feel as though the clock is ticking and we get that distinct feeling that if we don't make it all happen we're somehow going to miss out on everything. Well, for three zodiac signs, there's no missing out. The love is there and we will fall directly into it.

Passion is what defines this day, and while that's not always the best way to do things, it's probably the only way it's done when it comes to falling in love. I mean, who falls in love ... slightly and with reservation?

While it's possible, it's not happening for these three zodiac signs during the Scorpio Moon. Nope. The weekend is about falling madly in love — no wishy-washy 'safe' crushes.

The three zodiac signs fall madly in love over the weekend of December 8 - 10, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Falling madly in love wasn't exactly on your 'to-do' list. Yet, here you are and you've just met someone or are with a person you've known for a while. They have absolutely stolen your heart. It's the weekend, and the Scorpio Moon is rising high in the sky.

You can't help but feel as though the spirit of youth and enthusiasm has entered your body, as all you want to do is act out on this romantic impulse. You feel good, Taurus, and when you feel good, the people around you benefit.

During the Scorpio Moon, you will feel as though your batteries have just undergone a super-duper recharging session, as you haven't felt this good in a long, long time. This new person really thrills you, and not only that ... they are funny. You and Funny make a great team together, as you're the sort of person who needs to laugh hard and laugh often. Your new person knows how to wrangle a good laugh out of you.

The idea that this new person can thrill you and make you giggle is supremely enchanting to you, Taurus. You've needed this, and you might not have even known that you did. This weekend brings you immense delight as you feel as though something new has just begun and that what lies ahead is mystery and challenge. You are ready for this. You may not have seen it coming, but during the Scorpio Moon, you know it's for you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

December has enough stress on the menu for you, but it will be on this weekend December 8 - 10, 2023, that you notice that there's another side to this menu. It is the page where you see that if you want love as your main course, it's easy enough just to summon up. During the Scorpio Moon, that little secret you had is about to come true. You may not have said it aloud, but the truth is, you really just wanted to fall madly in love with someone.

Well, wishes do come true, and while life is always about exchange and flow, we can have supremely good days. The weekend is one of those days for you, and depending on your behavior, you might end up making this day the beginning of something extraordinary for days or even years to come. When you fall in love, you go all the way, and it marks the beginning of something very special, indeed.

So, during the Scorpio Moon over the weekend, you will fall madly in love and this will give you such a kick that you'll feel like a totally revitalized person. You haven't felt this good in years and you feel as though you'll do everything you need to support this good feeling. For you, Leo, this is your domain. You are truly the King in this realm, no matter what gender you are. You rule and you know it. Long live this love!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you fall in love, it always takes you by surprise. This weekend. it's going to hit you so hard that you might end up on the floor, laughing yourself into hysterics. You might not believe it, but you, Virgo, yes you, have just fallen madly in love. You might spend a sufficient amount of time trying to tell yourself that such a thing is impossible, but you know the truth. You're in love. It's intense and real.

No escaping this one, Virgo. You are smitten and if you let yourself think about it, it will hit you: this is exactly what you've wanted. Oh sure, it's your biggest secret. You don't ever want people to think you are someone who could fall that easily, that madly in love. Yet here you are. All of it is made possible because you've succumbed to the power that is the Scorpio Moon. It's happening and you're not about to escape.

So, you go with it. Instead of putting up a front and pretending that you aren't suckered into the game of love, you simply go with the flow ... and that's a good thing. One thing leads to another, and before long, you're opening your arms wide to the passionate side of the Scorpio Moon, and the fun part is that you don't mind. You really don't mind. Hey, life is for living, right? You might as well get your share.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.