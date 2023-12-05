3 Zodiac Signs May Start To Feel Unloved On December 6, 2023

Three zodiac signs experience the pressure of Neptune direct, and they feel unloved as a result, beginning December 6, 2023. Here's where we start to tidy the year up and what that implies is that during this very special cosmic event, Neptune direct, we will spend this day forth going over whatever it is that ails us for some, that might bring on feelings of being pushed aside or even unloved.

Neptune is the planet of illusion. It's what has us thinking that something is true, whether or not it is. Now that Neptune has its power back after its retrograde period, it will play itself out in the form of blowing up our most paranoid thoughts to the point where we actually believe everything we conjure up in our minds.

For the three zodiac signs that are most affected by Neptune direct in Pisces, we will be overwhelmed with the idea that this person or that friend doesn't love us.

We are indeed sad sacks on this day, and we may want to hide our heads in the sand. Even though Neptune will see us through to the end of the year directly, we will start getting used to the fact that it's all in our minds. We feel unloved, but we may not feel that for long.

Three zodiac signs start to feel unloved on December 6, 2023, during Neptune stationing direct in Pisces:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are no stranger to thinking that you're all alone in this world, even when you know for sure that the people in your life adore you. It's just that you are moody and Neptune direct certainly doesn't help that much. This transit begins on December 6, 2023, and continues for the rest of the year. While you may not feel actively 'unloved' during this time, you will spend most of this day wondering if you are invisible or not.

Neptune's ability to keep you intensely 'mental' is what's going to have you wondering whether you really are 'doing this thing on your own' or not.

As it goes today, you may conclude that nobody loves you and that if they did, they no longer do.

Yes, it sounds terrifically self-pitying, but there it is, Gemini, and it's a thing you've seen happen before. Once again, you are no stranger to feeling as though you've been 'left behind.'

One of the better things for you today is that you are able to use this Neptune direct energy to create diversions in your mind to keep you from feeling too lonely. As this is the planet of illusion, you might take some of the illusory power and put it towards creating something beautiful. You aren't in pain today, Gemini; you are only feeling at odds with the people around you. You are still feeling very creative.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What starts as you wonder if your partner is still in love with you may escalate into a full-blown paranoid take on what your romantic relationship is really about. You may end up being very unfair to your partner on this day, December 6, 2023. that could only end up reinforcing your idea that your partner isn't as loving as you wish they would be. You might push them too hard, Cancer, and if they respond negatively, you'll see that as a lack of love.

In other words, you are writing today's script and you're doing it in a way that paints everyone in your life as 'the bad guy.' Everyone, mostly your partner, is just 'there' and not necessarily doing anything to support your idea. You will insist that nobody loves you and that you have a right to feel as unloved and unwanted as you do on this day, December 6, as Neptune direct takes over.

This may be a hard time for you as you might even be conscious of the fact that your perceptions are askew. What alerts you to this idea is that you hadn't entertained this thought until today, during Neptune direct's first day back. Are you really that sure that nobody loves you, or would you be willing to consider that maybe you're just overly dramatizing a feeling and making it into reality for yourself?

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Now, you know as a Leo that the kind of love you need, or rather, the amount of love you need in order to feel like 'all is well in your world,' might be more than the amount another person needs.

That's why Neptune direct plays with your head, starting on December 6, 2023.

While all may very well look well in your world, as nobody has mentioned anything to the effect of no longer loving you, you still can't help but feel that something is missing.

During Neptune direct, you just won't be able to get it out of your mind; why aren't you feeling the love that you know is there? That will lead to thoughts of: Do they really love me? You know this is your paranoia, but you also know that you can't help but indulge in the idea that you aren't being loved ... enough. This creates a downward spiral in your mind, and you gladly plunge yourself down that rabbit hole during Neptune direct on December 6, 2023.

What may end up happening during Neptune direct is that you find yourself a big sulky and in need of affirmation. This is, of course, how you will get what you want, as nobody in your life wants you to feel like you are unloved. Loving you is easy and everyone around you is only too happy to give you that extra dose you need. You will find that feeling unloved is just a momentary lapse for you and that, in the long run, everything really is OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.