Neptune Brings Added Luck In Love For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting December 6, 2023

Neptune direct is here, and it brings a touch more luck to love for three specific zodiac signs on December 6, 2023.

The good news of the day has arrived and it comes to us in the form of a Libra Moon during Neptune direct. Neptune has just shifted its orbiting station from retrograde into direct motion. As it goes with all retrograde releases, it brings ease and access to all things optimistic and hopeful.

Three zodiac signs react remarkably well to Neptune energy and we will see how this works in terms of love and romance on this day, December 6, 2023. That Libra Moon establishes balance in our partnerships, and Neptune direct helps us to communicate with ease and the power of love.

The day may feel a lot 'kinder' for these three zodiac signs, as times have truly been rough over the last few weeks for some of us. What we may notice taking place during Neptune direct is that our attitude towards the immediate future has shifted; we now have hope again. All the disasters that we have in our heads are just imagination at play. We're going to be OK, after all. Smile!

Here's what makes December 6, 2023 particularly lucky for three zodiac signs in love and relationships.

1. Scorpio, you will receive news today that changes everything.

Whatever doom and gloom you projected coming your way has apparently made a U-Turn, as you are going to know nothing but sunshine and happiness on this day, December 6, 2023. Your love life is going to wake up, and this is because the transit of Neptune direct is here to redirect your angsty feelings.

No longer do you feel the need to think dark thoughts continuously; you and your partner take this new 'news' and make the best of it. It seems that you're in store for a break and that this break will allow both of you to relax to a degree. You have no good reason to stress out today, Scorpio. Isn't that a relief? And as soon as you really start to feel good about yourself and your partnership, you'll take this Neptune-ish energy and expand upon it.

Trusting your gut has always been a big thing with you, and so when you suddenly feel as though you've been thrown into this 'happy place,' you might, at first, want to doubt the reality of it. That will, fortunately, pass soon, as that trusty gut of yours isn't kidding when it tells you that today is a very lucky day for you in love and romance.

2. Capricorn, you are more forgiving.

During the transit of Neptune direct, you'll forget that December tends to bring out the hassles at work. You'll let yourself have a moment where you really believe that everything in your life is going to work out just fine. Due to work-related stress, you and your partner have both been at each other's throats. However, during Neptune direct, you'll get a chance to put it all into perspective. On this day, December 6, 2023, nothing seems as bad as it did only yesterday.

There's a certain kind of coping magic that occurs during Neptune direct. It shows you that you really can take it all too far and become the ultimate drama queen if you aren't reined in. Thankfully, your romantic partner knows and accepts this about you, although they don't wish to promote it. They are simply there to show you that you can go through 'your thing' without having to fear them leaving you over it.

With Neptune direct, it's as if you are relieved of a burden. If you think about it, you're the one who held tight to that burden. Today lets you permit yourself to let go, and that includes letting go of tension, angst, memories and people of the past. It's a broad range of transit that covers much territory and will continue to do so until its next retrograde.

3. Pisces, this is your time to shine in love.

It makes sense that you'd feel a certain amount of freedom during a transit such as Neptune direct. Neptune energy always affects you and sometimes not in a good way. However, there's nothing to worry about on this day, December 6, as Neptune direct puts you in the right place at the right time for love and understanding — a thing you could very much use at this point in your life.

You and the person you are involved with will feel emotionally bound to each other, as today is the day you cross into a new country with them, meaning ... during Neptune direct on December 6, 2023, you will both learn something new and enchanting about the other one, and this could open the door to excitement and freedom. Neptune direct has you feeling as though there really is hope, and that hope feels like a breath of cool, fresh air.

Today helps you and your romantic partner believe in the future together. That's what you've been in need of. You've wanted to know that this love affair has legs, that it can keep on ticking like an energizer bunny. Your bunny's name is Neptune direct, and while that doesn't 'sing' well, know that this transit is here to give positive energy and a hopeful 'zing' to your romantic life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.