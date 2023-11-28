Horoscope For November 29, 2023 — Moon Enters Cancer

This Wednesday, the Moon leaves the intellectual sign of Gemini to enter Cancer where we focus on home, family, parents and situations that make us feel comfortable inside and out. The Cancer Moon will have a positive relationship with lucky Jupiter and determined Saturn.

Wednesday is a great day for work-related projects, expanding a business and making decisions related to your corporation's structure and purpose. Because the Moon will speak to Jupiter in a positive way, anticipate good outcomes in business strategy meetings with senior executives.

If you're working through matters with family members, positive outcomes can be anticipated. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs starting November 29, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What brings you comfort, Aries? The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of home and family. It's the perfect day for surrounding yourself with people, places and things that remind you of your most positive memories. Pull out the scrapbooks. Bake or cook your secret family recipe. Wear comfy clothing and plan on staying home tonight.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Use your soft, soothing inside voice, Taurus. The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of communication. A powerful person does not have to be loud or boisterous to get their point across. In fact, your body language will speak volumes for you. As Theodore Roosevelt once said, "speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far".

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are such a sentimental person, Gemini. The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of personal property. This day is ideal for taking inventory of the items that mean something to you. Schedule an appraisal for your vintage jewelry. Do certain items need to be added to your insurance? Then add them. Consider taking photos and adding the value to a document for future reference. Put important documentation in a safe place.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are your own person, Cancer, but sometimes you need to be reminded of that. The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of individuality, which makes today the perfect time to celebrate your uniqueness. Schedule time to do the things you enjoy the most. Be honest when people ask you things. Don't try to fit into the crowd. Find your own tribe.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's good to know who is in your life and supportive and who isn't. The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of hidden enemies and spirituality. Pay attention to who seems to undermine your growth by making negative comments. Don't let people see your vulnerabilities unless you know they are safe to be around. Instead, act confident and show your strengths.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to branch out and meet new people. The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of business networks. Go to marketing and business events. It's not widely used, but consider making a business card. Be the person who stands out from the crowd and seek to foster deep relationships. Be helpful and see where you can make a difference.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can grow your career by doing little things intentionally. The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of career so this is the time to shine. Be a life-long learner. Go the extra mile. Talk with coworkers about how to streamline processes or improve communication. Look for ways to add value and make the lives around you easier.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Think about you goals, Scorpio. The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy. Write down a vision for your life. Clarify what your purpose is and how you hope to advance it with education or training. If you feel like you're not learning what you need to right now, find a way to do so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Look around you, Sagittarius, there is a wealth of things in the world that you can use without having to bear the burden or expense of it. The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of shared resources. From your local gym membership to enjoying a time share, this is the time to have strength in numbers. Helping others helps yourself. Don't try to own it all; it can be more affordable when friends share the burden of an expense and are open enough to experience give and take equally.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Knowing what you want makes it a lot easier to attract what you need. The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of commitments. Define and fine-tune the things you want to accomplish this year. Set your sights on what person should be in your corner to help you reach a goal. Don't let unimportant things dominate your mindset. Think about how you can add value.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Simplify your life, Aquarius. The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of routines. Lay out a plan for how you want to do things in your life each day. Remove the obstacles to accomplishing your goal and then set it in your mind that no matter what happens you will do what you set out to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life your life like an open book. Pisces. The Moon enters Cancer activating your sector of creativity. Go beyond the simple way of doing things. Find meaning in the little stuff. Embrace color. Try to surround yourself with imaginative people. Use boredom in your life to facilitate change in your perspective.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.