4 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On December 4, 2023

Every day cannot be action-packed. Some days are better suited for solitary pursuits and introverted reflection.

That's the energy on December 4, 2023. four zodiac signs — Leo, Libra, Aries and Sagittarius — stand to benefit the most under its influence.

With Venus entering Scorpio out of its home zodiac sign of Libra, expect the unexpected. Every interaction and feeling will be more heightened than usual, calling on us to pay closer attention to what we are doing and who we are engaging with.

We may also feel the need to update our wardrobe with the motto of "less is more." In matters of a more sensual nature, we may feel the need to leave more to the imagination than make everything blatantly obvious.

Saturn's relationship with Lilith in Virgo is also being highlighted here as a source of wisdom. Does it really benefit us if we give in to people-pleasing tendencies? Or does it set us up for constant rejection, degradation and humiliation?

Some of you will benefit from journaling about this today and figuring out if your reactions are conditioned responses like a Pavlovian experiment. If yes, how can you unlearn those habits and take charge of your destiny? Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 4, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 4, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Traveling

Best time of the day: 2 - 5 pm

Collaborations, friendship and the end of conflicts are in store for you today, Leo. The cosmic forces will either remove those toxic influences from your life now or you and the ones you are engaging with will finally arrive at a middle ground. Your career is specifically being highlighted here, especially if you are part of a business.

Also, if you feel called to, today's a good day to plan a vacation for the near future. Your soul craves a bit of rest, relaxation and all-out fun. So whether you wish to do that solo or with your favorite people on Earth, now's the time to start planning and dreaming.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Public relations

Best time of the day: 1 & 3 pm

Libra, not everyone is going to see eye-to-eye with you. Sometimes, the ones who support you may be doing so with ulterior motives that are not in your best interest. You are being urged to focus on this wisdom today because you are either about to level up or you are in danger of squandering your good fortune on the unworthy. The cosmic forces have your back and wish to support you away from such influences.

Your public life is also being highlighted here, both on social media and otherwise. Now's the time to be more discerning about how you put yourself across through your outfits, body language, communication style, etc. Yellow crystals like citrine and honey calcite will be beneficial for you to work with in this regard.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Cooking

Best time of the day: 4 - 5 pm

Aries, you are in your leadership era right now. Believe it and make the most of it. Of course, there will always be people who think you don't deserve such a position because of reasons like envy, critical opinions and more, but you are being urged to step away from their negative influence and brush off those words.

The food you eat, especially the ones you cook for yourself, is also being highlighted here. Be more mindful in this arena and you will reap long-term rewards. They say health is wealth for a good reason.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Play

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Sagittarius, the energy today has a potent healing quality to it for you. It will help you target old wounds and cleanse the toxins from your psyche ... if you are willing. You can lean into this energy through grounding activities like journaling, breath work and even ritual baths. Using clear quartz crystal is also being highlighted for you to gain more clarity.

Interestingly, the arena of games and play is also indicated for you today. So do something that brings you joy and makes you feel light on the inside. It can be sports, indoor games or even truth-and-dare with your close friends. Do what feels right to you!

