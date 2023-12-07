December 8, 2023 Teaches Valuable Life Lessons To 3 Zodiac Signs

We have a Scorpio Moon square Pluto, and honestly, folks, that spells all kinds of trouble for three zodiac signs. December 8, 2023, will be a day that could potentially go down as one of our least favorites so far. I bet you can't wait to read on, am I right?

OK, first, it's nothing we won't get past. But if we do happen to be one of the three zodiac signs that are singled out for 'rough times' on this day, let's know this: the Scorpio Moon square Pluto works in mysterious ways. How this could play out is in how we are stopped in our tracks for wanting to get somewhere ... fast.

What this really means is that it is during this transit that we feel unstoppable and right. We believe in ourselves and we want to take that belief and 'grow wings' simply because we really do see what's needed in order to make that happen. Unfortunately, what stops us are the thousand and one roadblocks, such as jealous people, naysayers and people whose opinions matter in ways we wish we did not.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In an attempt to do good, you'll end up pushing your luck and during Scorpio Moon square Pluto, that's the stuff that really frustrates you the most. You'll see that on December 8, 2023, you come at a problem with the total intention of being the helpful one. In your attempt to fight for someone else, you'll end up pushing it too hard. All that you strive for will suddenly slip away from you.

What really gets your goat is that all you wanted to do was a good thing. You really wanted to help someone else out, and because of this transit, Scorpio Moon square Pluto, you will find yourself in a place where you come to realize that you might have overstepped your bounds and that your help is not supported. You cannot help this person. You know it, and now you feel bad about it.

This transit not only frustrates you, but it puts you in a bad position, one that makes you seem like a liar. You know you're not a liar, but if you've promised someone that you'd help them, you want to do your best to stand by your word, as your word means the most to you. As a person of great integrity, it hurts you to see that you cannot come true for a person, especially someone you love and respect.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

December 8, 2023, may be noted on your calendar as the day you have set aside to accomplish something great. While you are absolutely feeling optimistic about getting it all done, you'll find that the day's path is filled to the brim with obstacles. You might even get a laugh, albeit an ironic one, at the steady flow of obstacles that seem to continuously crop up, all of which prevent you from doing all that you set out to do.

When we have a transit such as Scorpio Moon square Pluto, we're looking at opposing views and the egos that back them. If it were just about arguing in order to prove that what you need to do has a valid reason, it would be one thing. Still, on this day, Cancer, you'll be up against someone who isn't as invested in your accomplishments as they are in being right, shoving their weight around and being an all-around nuisance just because they can.

All of this presses down on you and makes you feel impotent. You had no intentions of 'being the best' or fighting your way to the top. All you wanted on this day, December 8, 2023, was to do the right thing. As it stands, the transit of Scorpio Moon square Pluto brings out all the 'baddies' and has you stuck in a place where you cannot move forward and you can't accomplish what you've set out to do.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You might think that you, of all people, would be able to work well with the day's transit of Scorpio Moon square Pluto. Yet, December 8, 2023, doesn't seem to go as planned for you, and being that 'going as planned' was what you were depending on, this day is going to bring with it a certain amount of frustration and depression. This transit, Scorpio Moon square Pluto, is not for the folks who can't take pressure. While you seem to take it well, December 8 is just 'one of those days.'

There's just too much that you're up against, and what really angers you about this day is that you didn't wake up thinking, "I can't wait to fight for my life!" No, in fact, you probably woke up feeling excited about how this day's events will go down, thinking that if all goes according to plan, then you should be sitting pretty by the end of the day. All you want is for the day to run smoothly, and with Scorpio Moon square Pluto in town, that's not going to happen.

OK, OK, so it's not going to happen. You've taken the blows before and you've gotten over whatever needs to be gotten over. The problem is that it's December, and you feel that you're running out of time to 'get it right.' This hold-up was not supposed to happen, especially because you really had all your ducks in a row. You may see that at the heart of it all is someone in your life, a jealous person. It is this person who is causing the trouble and not getting out of the way. ARGH!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.